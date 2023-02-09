Earthquake Relief: Here’s How To Donate To Turkey And Syria

Two days after a magnitude 7.8 earthquake ravaged Turkey and Syria, there are more than 20,000 deaths and thousands of injuries, with more casualties expected as first responders continue their rescue efforts.

If you want to provide aid or support to affected communities in Turkey and Syria, here’s what you should know.

Donate to Established Organizations

In times of humanitarian crises, your first instinct may be to make a donation to a charity. But make sure your donations are actually going to the people in need.

First, avoid donating to newly-established organizations, as they could be potential scams; instead, give to charities and organizations that have a solid track record and are currently working in the region.

If you’re unsure about a charity’s legitimacy, a good place to start your research is on Charity Navigator, which provides lists of verified charitable organizations and ratings for each one. To be eligible for scoring, charities must be U.S.-based and 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organizations.

Charity Navigator assesses the direct impact charities have on the communities they serve in relation to how much they cost to run, which is part of their “Impact and Results” score. This is a particularly important metric to be aware of when donating because it shows you how effectively your dollars will be used.

Some of the highest-rated charities on Charity Navigator for Turkey and Syria earthquake relief efforts include:

Watch Out For Fraudulent Charities

During times of disaster, scam artists will often prey on the goodwill of people to steal money and donations. Be aware of certain red flags before you donate any money.

According to United Way, avoid charities that do the following:

Send correspondence that resembles bills

Cannot provide specific information on day-to-day operations

Put pressure on you to give money

Only have a social media presence

Asks for donations in cash, by gift card or by wiring money–this is a common request by scammers (it’s safer to use credit cards or checks)

If you’re unfamiliar with a charity, do an online search with the charity’s name and terms like “complaint,” “fraud,” “scam,” and “review.” While this shouldn’t be the only way to verify the legitimacy, it’s an easy and quick starting point.

A credible way to verify a charity is to use the IRS 501(c)(3) search tool. All registered tax-exempt organizations are listed in this database.

Tread Carefully with Crowdfunding Campaigns

While crowdfunding can be a great way to raise money for those in need on an individual basis, it can also be a landmine for scammers.

Crowdfunding sites like GoFundMe have become viable lifelines for people in times of crisis; during the onset of Covid, for example, over half a billion dollars were raised via crowdfunding to help frontline workers and small businesses weather the initial economic shock of the pandemic.

Unfortunately, there’s no way of knowing whether the money will actually go to what the campaign claims it will go to. Bad actors have lied about their personal situations to raise money that was later used for gambling, vacations or buying new cars.

Donating to crowdfunding also doesn’t mean the recipient will receive every penny of your donation. Different crowdfunding platforms have different rules and some charge money to receive and distribute donations.

“Another company—maybe the platform or some other intermediary—may get your money first, take some of it as a fee, and then pass on the rest to the charity,” says the Federal Trade Commission. “And it may take time for the charity to get the money. That could be an issue if you’re donating to help people with immediate needs, like people affected by a natural disaster.”

Cash Is King in Emergencies

While donating material goods—water, canned food and clothes—can be helpful in some situations, monetary contributions are usually the best ones in emergencies, according to experts. This is because needs change constantly in disaster situations, so having cash available allows relief organizations to expeditiously meet the current demands.

“As long as there are functioning markets that can supply people with food and other goods they need, delivering cash to people in an emergency (instead of food, for example) helps circulate money through the local economy, supports local businesses, and can help communities recover faster,” says Chris Hufstader, a writer at Oxford Committee for Famine Relief, a 501(c)(3) organization that aims to end poverty and economic injustice.

Relief Is Needed Long After The Disaster

Turkey and Syria not only need immediate assistance but will require continued help in the coming months as they’re facing overwhelming devastation on all levels, from medical needs to rebuilding homes and infrastructure.

Humanitarian groups worldwide have rushed to help the region, including specially trained U.S. firefighters, but are facing imposing challenges, including downed bridges, damaged airports and roadways.

On February 7, Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced a three-month state of emergency and declared 10 provinces that have experienced the most severe damage “disaster zones,” which will help the country deploy aid faster.

According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, “Recovery lasts a lot longer than media attention. There will be volunteer needs for many months, often many years, after the disaster. Your help often is needed long after a disaster.”

So for people who want to donate now but are not able to or want to set up recurring donations, there will be a need for help in the future.

