Earthquake of magnitude around 5.3 strikes in northern Chile

January 24, 2024 — 03:12 am EST

Written by Nilutpal Timsina and Natalia Siniawski for Reuters ->

Jan 24 (Reuters) - A magnitude 5.3 earthquake struck the northern Chilean region of Tarapaca with a 118km depth on Wednesday, according to the Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Centre.

The National Seismological Centre of Chile said the earthquake hit at 5.4 magnitude and was located 37 km north-east of Calama.

The Hydrographic and Oceanographic Service of the Chilean Navy said the characteristics of the earthquake do not meet the necessary conditions to generate a tsunami on the Chilean coast.

(Reporting by Nilutpal Timsina and Natalia Siniawski; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((natalia.siniawski@thomsonreuters.com;))

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
