Earthquake of magnitude 7.7 off New Caledonia triggers tsunami warning

Credit: REUTERS/LOREN ELLIOTT

May 18, 2023 — 11:22 pm EDT

Written by Mrinmay Dey for Reuters ->

May 19 (Reuters) - A tsunami warning was triggered on Friday by an earthquake of magnitude 7.7 that struck southeast of Loyalty Islands in New Caledonia, authorities said.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said the quake hit at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles).

It triggered a warning of a possible tsunami for the areas of New Caledonia, Fiji, and Vanuatu, the U.S. tsunami warning system said.

