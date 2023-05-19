News & Insights

Earthquake of magnitude 7.1 strikes near New Caledonia

May 19, 2023 — 10:27 pm EDT

Written by Mrinmay Dey for Reuters ->

May 20 (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 7.1 struck southeast of the Loyalty Islands in the French territory of New Caledonia on Saturday, the authorities said, with no danger of a tsunami.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) which reported several aftershocks around the region after the 7.1 magnitude earthquake said the quake hit at a depth of about 36 km (22.37 miles).

Following the quake, Australia's meteorology bureau said there was no tsunami threat to mainland Australia, islands and territories.

On Friday, a 7.7 magnitude earthquake triggered the risk of tsunami waves across the South Pacific which later passed.

