Earthquake of magnitude 7.0 strikes Bali Sea, Indonesia –EMSC

Updates with revised magnitude, no tsunami warning being issued and details from social media posts

Aug 29 (Reuters) - A magnitude 7.0 earthquake struck Bali Sea region of Indonesia on Tuesday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake's epicentre was 203 km (126 miles) north of Mataram, Indonesia, and very deep at 516 km (320.63 miles) below the Earth's surface, EMSC said.

The U.S. Geological Survey pegged the magnitude at 7.1.

The U.S. Tsunami Warning System said there were no threats of a tsunami as a result of the earthquake that struck deep under the seabed.

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties although a few accounts on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, posted videos of tremors being felt.

(Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

