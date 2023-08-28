News & Insights

Earthquake of magnitude 7.0 strikes Bali Sea, Indonesia –EMSC

August 28, 2023 — 04:57 pm EDT

Written by Kanjyik Ghosh for Reuters ->

Updates with revised magnitude, no tsunami warning being issued and details from social media posts

Aug 29 (Reuters) - A magnitude 7.0 earthquake struck Bali Sea region of Indonesia on Tuesday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake's epicentre was 203 km (126 miles) north of Mataram, Indonesia, and very deep at 516 km (320.63 miles) below the Earth's surface, EMSC said.

The U.S. Geological Survey pegged the magnitude at 7.1.

The U.S. Tsunami Warning System said there were no threats of a tsunami as a result of the earthquake that struck deep under the seabed.

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties although a few accounts on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, posted videos of tremors being felt.

(Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((Kanjyik.Ghosh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.