Earthquake of magnitude 6.6 shakes Turkey's Aegean coast

Ali Kucukgocmen Reuters
Ece Toksabay Reuters
ISTANBUL, Oct 30 (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude of 6.6 shook Turkey's Aegean coast on Friday, Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) said.

The epicenter was some 17 km (11 miles) off the coast of the Izmir province, at a depth of 16 km, AFAD said. The quake was felt along Turkey's Aegean coast and the northwestern Marmara region, media said.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or widespread damage.

