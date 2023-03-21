World Markets

Earthquake of magnitude 6.5 hits northern Afghanistan - EMSC

March 21, 2023 — 01:19 pm EDT

Written by Charlotte Greenfield, Gibran Peshiman, Jibran Ahmad for Reuters ->

KABUL, March 21 (Reuters) - An magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck northern Afghanistan on Tuesday evening, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre, causing strong shaking across the country and in the north of neighbouring Pakistan.

The tremor had a depth of 194 km and its epicentre was in the Hindu Kush mountain range, near the remote northern Afghan province of Badakhshan.

It was not immediately clear whether the tremor had caused damage or casualties.

Shaking could be felt as far as the Indian capital, New Delhi.

Large parts of South Asia are seismically active because a tectonic plate known as the Indian plate is pushing north into the Eurasian plate.

A 6.1 magnitude earthquake in eastern Afghanistan killed over 1,000 people last year.

