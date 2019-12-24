Earthquake of magnitude 6.3 strikes west of Port Hardy, Canada -USGS

Updates magnitude and depth from USGS, adds EMSC details, no tsunami warning

Dec 25 (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 struck 177 km (109.98 miles) west of Port Hardy, British Columbia, Canada on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage from the quake, which was 10 km deep.

According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), the quake struck 518 kms west of Vancouver.

There is no current tsunami warning in effect, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.

