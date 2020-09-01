US Markets

Earthquake of magnitude 6.3 strikes near coast of Northern Chile - GFZ

Kanishka Singh Reuters
An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 struck near the coast of Northern Chile on Tuesday, the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences said.

Sept 1 (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 struck near the coast of Northern Chile on Tuesday, the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences said.

It earlier showed the magnitude as 7 and 6.7, with the quake at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles).

There was no tsunami threat from the earthquake, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said.

