Earthquake of magnitude 5.8 hits Ecuador region –EMSC

Baranjot Kaur Reuters
An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 struck Ecuador on Thursday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.

The quake was at a depth of 80 km (49.71 miles), EMSC said.

The U.S. Tsunami Warning System said there was no tsunami warning after the earthquake.

