Earthquake of magnitude 5.8 hits Ecuador region –EMSC

July 14 (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 struck Ecuador on Thursday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.

The quake was at a depth of 80 km (49.71 miles), EMSC said.

The U.S. Tsunami Warning System said there was no tsunami warning after the earthquake.

(Reporting by Baranjot Kaur in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((Baranjot.Kaur@thomsonreuters.com; +91 86990 46242;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.