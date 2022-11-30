World Markets

Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 strikes southern Iran; felt in UAE - EMSC

November 30, 2022 — 10:24 am EST

Written by Ann Maria Shibu for Reuters ->

Nov 30 (Reuters) - An Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 struck southern Iran on Wednesday and was felt in the United Arab Emirates, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6 miles) and about 88 km northwest of Ras Al Khaimah City in the UAE, EMSC added.

(Reporting by Ann Maria Shibu in Bengaluru)

