Earthquake impact on Turkey's GDP unlikely to be as much as in 1999

February 12, 2023 — 03:53 am EST

Written by Yousef Saba for Reuters ->

DUBAI, Feb 12 (Reuters) - The impact of last week's earthquake on Turkey's growth domestic product (GDP) is unlikely to be as pronounced as after the earthquake that hit the country in 1999, IMF Executive Director Mahmoud Mohieldin told reporters on the sidelines of the Arab Fiscal Forum on Sunday.

Mohieldin added that, after the initial impact over the next few months, public and private sector investments in rebuilding could boost GDP growth going forward.

