Earthquake hits western Montenegro

BELGRADE, March 14 (Reuters) - A magnitude 5.4 earthquake struck the mountainous region in western Montenegro early on Thursday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The epicentre of the earthquake was in the Pluzine area, around 30 km (18.64 miles) from Montenegro's city of Niksic, and not far from the border with neighboring Bosnia, the USGS data showed.

There were no immediate reports on casualties or damages.

(Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((aleksandar.vasovic@thomsonreuters.com))

