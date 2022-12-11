US Markets

Earthquake hits Mexico City, no immediate reports of damage

Credit: REUTERS/HENRY ROMERO

December 11, 2022 — 10:10 am EST

MEXICO CITY, Dec 11 (Reuters) - An earthquake hit southwestern Mexico on Sunday causing tremors through parts of the capital, according to residents, but there were no immediate reports of damage.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude 6.0 quake struck 3 kilometers (1.9 miles) west-northwest of El Ticui in the state of Guerrero at a depth of 19.8 kilometers (12.3 miles).

Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said on Twitter a flyover of the city had not yielded reports of damage.

