News & Insights

US Markets

Earthquake hits central Mexico, rattles capital but no damages

Credit: REUTERS/TOMAS BRAVO

December 07, 2023 — 03:13 pm EST

Written by Kylie Madry, Dave Graham, Cassandra Garrison for Reuters ->

Adds no immediate damages in paragraph 2, local color in paragraphs 5-6

MEXICO CITY, Dec 7 (Reuters) - An earthquake jolted parts of central Mexico on Thursday afternoon, shaking buildings in the Mexican capital while sending anxious residents out into the streets in the quake-prone country but there were no immediate reports of damages.

The earthquake registered a 5.8 magnitude, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). Its epicenter struck the central state of Puebla, south of Mexico City, at a depth of 27 miles (44 km), according to the USGS.

There were no immediate reports of damage in the capital, Mexico City Mayor Marti Batres wrote in a post on social media, and no reports of damage in Puebla either, according to state's governor.

Earthquake alarms blared throughout Mexico City, sending people running out of businesses and homes.

Manuel Maldonado was driving in the capital's central Anzures neighborhood when the alarm sounded and traffic stopped. He said he could feel his car shake.

"This one's strong. For it to move the car, it's strong," he said.

(Reporting by Kylie Madry, Dave Graham and Cassandra Garrison; Writing by Brendan O'Boyle; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((Kylie.Madry@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.