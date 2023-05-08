News & Insights

Earthquake alarm heard in Mexico City, but no reports of movement

May 08, 2023 — 01:49 pm EDT

Written by Mexico City Newsroom for Reuters ->

MEXICO CITY, May 8 (Reuters) - The Mexican capital's earthquake alarm sounded around midday in parts of the city on Monday, but there were no immediate reports of the ground shaking.

Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum announced the activation of the alarm in a post on Twitter.

(Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom; Editing by David Alire Garcia)

((Brendan.OBoyle@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

