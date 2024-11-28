News & Insights

EarthLabs Reports Strong Q3 Financial Growth

November 28, 2024 — 08:08 am EST

GoldSpot Discoveries (TSE:SPOT) has released an update.

EarthLabs Inc. has reported a remarkable 219% increase in advertising revenue and a 46% rise in subscription revenue for the third quarter of 2024 compared to the same period last year. The company also saw substantial gains in its investment portfolio, reflecting a strong financial position with over $44 million in cash and investments. This financial growth highlights EarthLabs’ successful strategies in the data-driven media and technology market for the metals and mining sector.

