Earth (TYO:4985) Price Target Decreased by 6.80% to 5,290.40

The average one-year price target for Earth (TYO:4985) has been revised to 5,290.40 / share. This is an decrease of 6.80% from the prior estimate of 5,676.30 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5,060.10 to a high of 5,565.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.39% from the latest reported closing price of 4,625.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 46 funds or institutions reporting positions in Earth. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 4985 is 0.02%, a decrease of 12.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.23% to 864K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 204K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 183K shares, representing an increase of 10.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4985 by 3.32% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 115K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 75K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 66K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 68K shares, representing a decrease of 3.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4985 by 4.19% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 56K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.