US Markets
GLW

Earth & Beyond launches fund to invest in Israeli space-related firms

February 09, 2023 — 07:18 am EST

Written by Steven Scheer for Reuters ->

JERUSALEM, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Earth & Beyond Ventures, a new early-stage venture fund investing in Israel’s emerging commercial space ecosystem, said on Thursday it had launched with commitments of $125 million.

Earth & Beyond said it was backed by manufacturer and NASA supplier Corning Inc GLW.N, Japanese electronics giant Kyocera Corp 6971.T, Israeli satellite firm SpaceCom SCC.TA and Samtec, a manufacturer of electronic connectivity components.

The Israel Innovation Authority is also an investor, it said.

Earth & Beyond said it would invest between $500,000 to $2 million for seed and pre-seed companies in technologies such as semiconductors, robotics, new materials, sensors, smart farms, quantum computing, solar power, cyber security, and alternative proteins.

"Our job ... is to identify and support the deep technologies and ideas that can become powerful applications not just here on earth, but in space as well," said Earth & Beyond CEO Baruch Schori.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)

((steven.scheer@thomsonreuters.com; +972 2 632 2210; Reuters Messaging: steven.scheer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: @StevenMScheer))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GLW
SCC

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.