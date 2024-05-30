Earth Alive Reports Tripling Q1 Sales, Expands Market

Earth Alive Clean Technologies (TSE:EAC) has released an update.

Earth Alive Clean Technologies Inc. reports a robust first quarter in 2024, with sales tripling following the acquisition of Interlube Inc., despite a slight increase in net loss and operating expenses. The company is positioning itself strongly in the market with the filing of patent applications for its new Soil Activator-TG™ and securing Boeing compliance certification for its dust suppressant ea1, indicating a strategic push towards international expansion and sustainable solutions.

For further insights into TSE:EAC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.