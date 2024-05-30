News & Insights

Earth Alive Reports Tripling Q1 Sales, Expands Market

May 30, 2024 — 01:46 pm EDT

Earth Alive Clean Technologies (TSE:EAC) has released an update.

Earth Alive Clean Technologies Inc. reports a robust first quarter in 2024, with sales tripling following the acquisition of Interlube Inc., despite a slight increase in net loss and operating expenses. The company is positioning itself strongly in the market with the filing of patent applications for its new Soil Activator-TG™ and securing Boeing compliance certification for its dust suppressant ea1, indicating a strategic push towards international expansion and sustainable solutions.

