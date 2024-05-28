Earth Alive Earns Boeing Nod for Eco-Friendly Dust Control

Earth Alive Clean Technologies (TSE:EAC) has released an update.

Earth Alive Clean Technologies Inc. has achieved Boeing certification for its ea1™ dust suppressant, confirming its safety for use in direct contact with aircraft and showcasing the product’s environmental benefits. The ea1™, initially designed for mining and construction, is now also enhancing airport safety by effectively reducing dust. This milestone underscores the company’s growth in theglobal marketand its commitment to sustainable, quality solutions.

For further insights into TSE:EAC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.