News & Insights

Stocks

EARNZ Plc Chair Increases Stake Amid Decarbonization Focus

November 14, 2024 — 07:17 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Verditek Plc (GB:EARN) has released an update.

EARNZ plc, an energy services company, announced that its Executive Chair, Bob Holt, has increased his stake in the company by purchasing 250,000 ordinary shares. This acquisition boosts Holt’s total beneficial interest to 11.06% of the company’s issued share capital. The move signals confidence in EARNZ’s commitment to capitalize on global decarbonization trends.

For further insights into GB:EARN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.