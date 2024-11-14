EARNZ Plc Chair Increases Stake Amid Decarbonization Focus

Verditek Plc (GB:EARN) has released an update.
EARNZ plc, an energy services company, announced that its Executive Chair, Bob Holt, has increased his stake in the company by purchasing 250,000 ordinary shares. This acquisition boosts Holt’s total beneficial interest to 11.06% of the company’s issued share capital. The move signals confidence in EARNZ’s commitment to capitalize on global decarbonization trends.
