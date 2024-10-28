EARNZ Chair Boosts Stake Amid Decarbonization Drive

Verditek Plc (GB:EARN) has released an update.

Bob Holt, the Executive Chair of EARNZ plc, has increased his stake in the company by purchasing 50,000 ordinary shares at 6.4 pence each. This acquisition raises his total interest to approximately 10.62% of the company’s issued share capital. Investors may find this move significant as it reflects confidence in EARNZ’s strategy towards global decarbonization.

