EARNINGS-Zoom beats quarterly revenue estimates on remote work boost

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Zoom Video Communications Inc ZM.O beat second-quarter revenue estimates on Monday as it benefited from efforts to convert more of the huge work-from-home user base it has gained in the coronavirus crisis into paying customers.

Total revenue for the three months ended July 31 jumped 355% to $663.5 million, beating estimates of $500.5 million, according to IBES Refinitiv data.

