Earnings Working Against Universal Health Services, Inc.'s (NYSE:UHS) Share Price

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 20x, you may consider Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) as an attractive investment with its 13x P/E ratio. However, the P/E might be low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Recent times have been advantageous for Universal Health Services as its earnings have been rising faster than most other companies. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/E. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

NYSE:UHS Price Based on Past Earnings May 13th 2021

How Is Universal Health Services' Growth Trending?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Universal Health Services would need to produce sluggish growth that's trailing the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 45% gain to the company's bottom line. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow EPS by 47% in total over the last three years. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably welcomed those medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the nine analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 3.8% each year over the next three years. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to expand by 14% each year, which is noticeably more attractive.

In light of this, it's understandable that Universal Health Services' P/E sits below the majority of other companies. Apparently many shareholders weren't comfortable holding on while the company is potentially eyeing a less prosperous future.

What We Can Learn From Universal Health Services' P/E?

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

We've established that Universal Health Services maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its forecast growth being lower than the wider market, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in earnings isn't great enough to justify a higher P/E ratio. Unless these conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 2 warning signs for Universal Health Services that you need to be mindful of.

