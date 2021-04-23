Earnings Working Against The Kroger Co.'s (NYSE:KR) Share Price

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 23x, you may consider The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) as an attractive investment with its 11.5x P/E ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the reduced P/E.

With earnings growth that's superior to most other companies of late, Kroger has been doing relatively well. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/E. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

NYSE:KR Price Based on Past Earnings April 23rd 2021

Keen to find out how analysts think Kroger's future stacks up against the industry? In that case, our free report is a great place to start.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/E?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as low as Kroger's is when the company's growth is on track to lag the market.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 61% last year. Pleasingly, EPS has also lifted 57% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the last 12 months of growth. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should bring diminished returns, with earnings decreasing 3.0% per year as estimated by the analysts watching the company. With the market predicted to deliver 15% growth per year, that's a disappointing outcome.

With this information, we are not surprised that Kroger is trading at a P/E lower than the market. Nonetheless, there's no guarantee the P/E has reached a floor yet with earnings going in reverse. Even just maintaining these prices could be difficult to achieve as the weak outlook is weighing down the shares.

The Final Word

It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

We've established that Kroger maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its forecast for sliding earnings, as expected. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/E as they concede future earnings probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. It's hard to see the share price rising strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

It's always necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 4 warning signs with Kroger (at least 1 which is a bit concerning), and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

It's important to make sure you look for a great company, not just the first idea you come across. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a P/E ratio below 20x).

