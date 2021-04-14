Earnings Working Against The Buckle, Inc.'s (NYSE:BKE) Share Price

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 15.9x The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) may be sending bullish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios greater than 23x and even P/E's higher than 43x are not unusual. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

Recent times have been advantageous for Buckle as its earnings have been rising faster than most other companies. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/E. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

NYSE:BKE Price Based on Past Earnings April 14th 2021

Keen to find out how analysts think Buckle's future stacks up against the industry? In that case, our free report is a great place to start.

Is There Any Growth For Buckle?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Buckle would need to produce sluggish growth that's trailing the market.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 24% last year. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 44% overall rise in EPS, aided by its short-term performance. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably welcomed those medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the sole analyst covering the company suggest earnings growth is heading into negative territory, declining 1.3% over the next year. That's not great when the rest of the market is expected to grow by 21%.

With this information, we are not surprised that Buckle is trading at a P/E lower than the market. However, shrinking earnings are unlikely to lead to a stable P/E over the longer term. Even just maintaining these prices could be difficult to achieve as the weak outlook is weighing down the shares.

The Final Word

It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

As we suspected, our examination of Buckle's analyst forecasts revealed that its outlook for shrinking earnings is contributing to its low P/E. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in earnings isn't great enough to justify a higher P/E ratio. It's hard to see the share price rising strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

Before you take the next step, you should know about the 4 warning signs for Buckle (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that we have uncovered.

Of course, you might also be able to find a better stock than Buckle. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that sit on P/E's below 20x and have grown earnings strongly.

