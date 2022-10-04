Earnings Working Against Steven Madden, Ltd.'s (NASDAQ:SHOO) Share Price

Steven Madden, Ltd.'s (NASDAQ:SHOO) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 8.5x might make it look like a buy right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios above 14x and even P/E's above 27x are quite common. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the reduced P/E.

With earnings growth that's superior to most other companies of late, Steven Madden has been doing relatively well. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think this strong earnings performance might be less impressive moving forward. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour. NasdaqGS:SHOO Price Based on Past Earnings October 4th 2022 Want the full picture on analyst estimates for the company? Then our free report on Steven Madden will help you uncover what's on the horizon.

Is There Any Growth For Steven Madden?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should underperform the market for P/E ratios like Steven Madden's to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 253% gain to the company's bottom line. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 88% overall rise in EPS, aided by its short-term performance. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably welcomed those medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the nine analysts covering the company suggest earnings growth is heading into negative territory, declining 2.7% per annum over the next three years. Meanwhile, the broader market is forecast to expand by 9.6% per year, which paints a poor picture.

With this information, we are not surprised that Steven Madden is trading at a P/E lower than the market. However, shrinking earnings are unlikely to lead to a stable P/E over the longer term. There's potential for the P/E to fall to even lower levels if the company doesn't improve its profitability.

The Bottom Line On Steven Madden's P/E

While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

We've established that Steven Madden maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its forecast for sliding earnings, as expected. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/E as they concede future earnings probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. It's hard to see the share price rising strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

There are also other vital risk factors to consider and we've discovered 2 warning signs for Steven Madden (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with a strong growth track record, trading on a P/E below 20x.

