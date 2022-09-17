Earnings Working Against Star Bulk Carriers Corp.'s (NASDAQ:SBLK) Share Price

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 15x, you may consider Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) as a highly attractive investment with its 2.3x P/E ratio. However, the P/E might be quite low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Star Bulk Carriers certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think this strong earnings performance might be less impressive moving forward. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour. NasdaqGS:SBLK Price Based on Past Earnings September 17th 2022 Want the full picture on analyst estimates for the company? Then our free report on Star Bulk Carriers will help you uncover what's on the horizon.

Does Growth Match The Low P/E?

Star Bulk Carriers' P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver very poor growth or even falling earnings, and importantly, perform much worse than the market.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 307%. Although, its longer-term performance hasn't been as strong with three-year EPS growth being relatively non-existent overall. Therefore, it's fair to say that earnings growth has been inconsistent recently for the company.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should bring diminished returns, with earnings decreasing 15% each year as estimated by the four analysts watching the company. That's not great when the rest of the market is expected to grow by 9.7% each year.

With this information, we are not surprised that Star Bulk Carriers is trading at a P/E lower than the market. However, shrinking earnings are unlikely to lead to a stable P/E over the longer term. There's potential for the P/E to fall to even lower levels if the company doesn't improve its profitability.

The Final Word

Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

We've established that Star Bulk Carriers maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its forecast for sliding earnings, as expected. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/E as they concede future earnings probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. It's hard to see the share price rising strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

Don't forget that there may be other risks. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Star Bulk Carriers (1 is a bit concerning) you should be aware of.

Of course, you might also be able to find a better stock than Star Bulk Carriers. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that sit on P/E's below 20x and have grown earnings strongly.

