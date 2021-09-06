Earnings Working Against Snap-on Incorporated's (NYSE:SNA) Share Price

Snap-on Incorporated's (NYSE:SNA) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 15.6x might make it look like a buy right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios above 18x and even P/E's above 37x are quite common. However, the P/E might be low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

There hasn't been much to differentiate Snap-on's and the market's earnings growth lately. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think this modest earnings performance may begin to slide. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

Does Growth Match The Low P/E?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should underperform the market for P/E ratios like Snap-on's to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 39% gain to the company's bottom line. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow EPS by 37% in total over the last three years. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been superb for the company.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to slump, contracting by 2.4% during the coming year according to the eight analysts following the company. With the market predicted to deliver 12% growth , that's a disappointing outcome.

In light of this, it's understandable that Snap-on's P/E would sit below the majority of other companies. However, shrinking earnings are unlikely to lead to a stable P/E over the longer term. Even just maintaining these prices could be difficult to achieve as the weak outlook is weighing down the shares.

The Bottom Line On Snap-on's P/E

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

We've established that Snap-on maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its forecast for sliding earnings, as expected. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/E as they concede future earnings probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. Unless these conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

Many other vital risk factors can be found on the company's balance sheet. Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis for Snap-on with six simple checks on some of these key factors.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on Snap-on, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.