Earnings Working Against Resources Connection, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:RGP) Share Price

Resources Connection, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:RGP) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 11.1x might make it look like a buy right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios above 17x and even P/E's above 34x are quite common. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the reduced P/E.

Resources Connection certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think this strong earnings performance might be less impressive moving forward. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

NasdaqGS:RGP Price Based on Past Earnings January 24th 2022

Does Growth Match The Low P/E?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Resources Connection would need to produce sluggish growth that's trailing the market.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 303% last year. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow EPS by 100% in total over the last three years. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been superb for the company.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 3.4% during the coming year according to the three analysts following the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to expand by 11%, which is noticeably more attractive.

With this information, we can see why Resources Connection is trading at a P/E lower than the market. Apparently many shareholders weren't comfortable holding on while the company is potentially eyeing a less prosperous future.

What We Can Learn From Resources Connection's P/E?

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

As we suspected, our examination of Resources Connection's analyst forecasts revealed that its inferior earnings outlook is contributing to its low P/E. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in earnings isn't great enough to justify a higher P/E ratio. It's hard to see the share price rising strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

Many other vital risk factors can be found on the company's balance sheet. You can assess many of the main risks through our free balance sheet analysis for Resources Connection with six simple checks.

You might be able to find a better investment than Resources Connection. If you want a selection of possible candidates, check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a P/E below 20x (but have proven they can grow earnings).

