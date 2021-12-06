Earnings Working Against Primoris Services Corporation's (NASDAQ:PRIM) Share Price

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 10.2x Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) may be sending bullish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios greater than 17x and even P/E's higher than 36x are not unusual. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the reduced P/E.

Primoris Services could be doing better as it's been growing earnings less than most other companies lately. The P/E is probably low because investors think this lacklustre earnings performance isn't going to get any better. If this is the case, then existing shareholders will probably struggle to get excited about the future direction of the share price.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/E?

NasdaqGS:PRIM Price Based on Past Earnings December 6th 2021

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as low as Primoris Services' is when the company's growth is on track to lag the market.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a worthy increase of 12%. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 67% overall rise in EPS, aided somewhat by its short-term performance. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 3.8% during the coming year according to the six analysts following the company. That's shaping up to be materially lower than the 11% growth forecast for the broader market.

In light of this, it's understandable that Primoris Services' P/E sits below the majority of other companies. Apparently many shareholders weren't comfortable holding on while the company is potentially eyeing a less prosperous future.

The Final Word

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

As we suspected, our examination of Primoris Services' analyst forecasts revealed that its inferior earnings outlook is contributing to its low P/E. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/E as they concede future earnings probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. It's hard to see the share price rising strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

You need to take note of risks, for example - Primoris Services has 3 warning signs (and 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

