Earnings Working Against Mesa Royalty Trust's (NYSE:MTR) Share Price

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 14.5x Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) may be sending bullish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios greater than 22x and even P/E's higher than 43x are not unusual. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

As an illustration, earnings have deteriorated at Mesa Royalty Trust over the last year, which is not ideal at all. It might be that many expect the disappointing earnings performance to continue or accelerate, which has repressed the P/E. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

NYSE:MTR Price Based on Past Earnings April 27th 2021

We don't have analyst forecasts, but you can see how recent trends are setting up the company for the future by checking out our free report on Mesa Royalty Trust's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Is Mesa Royalty Trust's Growth Trending?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should underperform the market for P/E ratios like Mesa Royalty Trust's to be considered reasonable.

If we review the last year of earnings, dishearteningly the company's profits fell to the tune of 65%. The last three years don't look nice either as the company has shrunk EPS by 81% in aggregate. So unfortunately, we have to acknowledge that the company has not done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Comparing that to the market, which is predicted to deliver 19% growth in the next 12 months, the company's downward momentum based on recent medium-term earnings results is a sobering picture.

In light of this, it's understandable that Mesa Royalty Trust's P/E would sit below the majority of other companies. However, we think shrinking earnings are unlikely to lead to a stable P/E over the longer term, which could set up shareholders for future disappointment. There's potential for the P/E to fall to even lower levels if the company doesn't improve its profitability.

The Bottom Line On Mesa Royalty Trust's P/E

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

We've established that Mesa Royalty Trust maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its sliding earnings over the medium-term, as expected. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/E as they concede future earnings probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. If recent medium-term earnings trends continue, it's hard to see the share price moving strongly in either direction in the near future under these circumstances.

And what about other risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Mesa Royalty Trust (of which 3 make us uncomfortable!) you should know about.

It's important to make sure you look for a great company, not just the first idea you come across. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a P/E ratio below 20x).

