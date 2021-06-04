Earnings Working Against Horace Mann Educators Corporation's (NYSE:HMN) Share Price

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 20x, you may consider Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) as an attractive investment with its 10.8x P/E ratio. However, the P/E might be low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

While the market has experienced earnings growth lately, Horace Mann Educators' earnings have gone into reverse gear, which is not great. It seems that many are expecting the dour earnings performance to persist, which has repressed the P/E. If this is the case, then existing shareholders will probably struggle to get excited about the future direction of the share price.

Is There Any Growth For Horace Mann Educators?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should underperform the market for P/E ratios like Horace Mann Educators' to be considered reasonable.

If we review the last year of earnings, dishearteningly the company's profits fell to the tune of 10%. The last three years don't look nice either as the company has shrunk EPS by 13% in aggregate. So unfortunately, we have to acknowledge that the company has not done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the four analysts covering the company suggest earnings growth is heading into negative territory, declining 14% over the next year. Meanwhile, the broader market is forecast to expand by 17%, which paints a poor picture.

With this information, we are not surprised that Horace Mann Educators is trading at a P/E lower than the market. Nonetheless, there's no guarantee the P/E has reached a floor yet with earnings going in reverse. Even just maintaining these prices could be difficult to achieve as the weak outlook is weighing down the shares.

The Key Takeaway

We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

We've established that Horace Mann Educators maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its forecast for sliding earnings, as expected. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/E as they concede future earnings probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. Unless these conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

Before you take the next step, you should know about the 1 warning sign for Horace Mann Educators that we have uncovered.

If you're unsure about the strength of Horace Mann Educators' business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

