Earnings Working Against Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation's (NASDAQ:GTEC) Share Price Following 33% Dive

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:GTEC) shares have retraced a considerable 33% in the last month, reversing a fair amount of their solid recent performance. Nonetheless, the last 30 days have barely left a scratch on the stock's annual performance, which is up a whopping 349%.

Since its price has dipped substantially, Greenland Technologies Holding's price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 14.9x might make it look like a buy right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios above 23x and even P/E's above 43x are quite common. However, the P/E might be low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Greenland Technologies Holding has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings at a solid pace. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think this respectable earnings growth might actually underperform the broader market in the near future. If that doesn't eventuate, then existing shareholders have reason to be optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

NasdaqCM:GTEC Price Based on Past Earnings April 15th 2021

We don't have analyst forecasts, but you can see how recent trends are setting up the company for the future by checking out our free report on Greenland Technologies Holding's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Does Growth Match The Low P/E?

Greenland Technologies Holding's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver limited growth, and importantly, perform worse than the market.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 20%. Still, EPS has barely risen at all from three years ago in total, which is not ideal. Accordingly, shareholders probably wouldn't have been overly satisfied with the unstable medium-term growth rates.

Comparing that to the market, which is predicted to deliver 21% growth in the next 12 months, the company's momentum is weaker based on recent medium-term annualised earnings results.

In light of this, it's understandable that Greenland Technologies Holding's P/E sits below the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are expecting to see the recent limited growth rates continue into the future and are only willing to pay a reduced amount for the stock.

What We Can Learn From Greenland Technologies Holding's P/E?

Greenland Technologies Holding's P/E has taken a tumble along with its share price. Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

We've established that Greenland Technologies Holding maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its recent three-year growth being lower than the wider market forecast, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in earnings isn't great enough to justify a higher P/E ratio. Unless the recent medium-term conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

And what about other risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Greenland Technologies Holding (of which 1 is potentially serious!) you should know about.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with a strong growth track record, trading on a P/E below 20x.

