Earnings Working Against General Dynamics Corporation's (NYSE:GD) Share Price

General Dynamics Corporation's (NYSE:GD) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 16.7x might make it look like a buy right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios above 23x and even P/E's above 44x are quite common. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the reduced P/E.

While the market has experienced earnings growth lately, General Dynamics' earnings have gone into reverse gear, which is not great. The P/E is probably low because investors think this poor earnings performance isn't going to get any better. If you still like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

NYSE:GD Price Based on Past Earnings April 19th 2021

If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report on General Dynamics.

Is There Any Growth For General Dynamics?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should underperform the market for P/E ratios like General Dynamics' to be considered reasonable.

If we review the last year of earnings, dishearteningly the company's profits fell to the tune of 8.7%. That put a dampener on the good run it was having over the longer-term as its three-year EPS growth is still a noteworthy 13% in total. Accordingly, while they would have preferred to keep the run going, shareholders would be roughly satisfied with the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 6.3% per year during the coming three years according to the analysts following the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to expand by 15% per annum, which is noticeably more attractive.

In light of this, it's understandable that General Dynamics' P/E sits below the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are expecting to see limited future growth and are only willing to pay a reduced amount for the stock.

The Final Word

We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

As we suspected, our examination of General Dynamics' analyst forecasts revealed that its inferior earnings outlook is contributing to its low P/E. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/E as they concede future earnings probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. Unless these conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

Before you settle on your opinion, we've discovered 1 warning sign for General Dynamics that you should be aware of.

It's important to make sure you look for a great company, not just the first idea you come across. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a P/E ratio below 20x).

