Earnings Working Against Boyd Gaming Corporation's (NYSE:BYD) Share Price

Boyd Gaming Corporation's (NYSE:BYD) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 10.2x might make it look like a buy right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios above 15x and even P/E's above 29x are quite common. However, the P/E might be low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

With earnings growth that's superior to most other companies of late, Boyd Gaming has been doing relatively well. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think this strong earnings performance might be less impressive moving forward. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be quite optimistic about the future direction of the share price. NYSE:BYD Price Based on Past Earnings September 6th 2022 If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report on Boyd Gaming.

Does Growth Match The Low P/E?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should underperform the market for P/E ratios like Boyd Gaming's to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 67% last year. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow EPS by 362% in total over the last three years. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should bring diminished returns, with earnings decreasing 0.8% per annum as estimated by the ten analysts watching the company. With the market predicted to deliver 9.7% growth each year, that's a disappointing outcome.

With this information, we are not surprised that Boyd Gaming is trading at a P/E lower than the market. However, shrinking earnings are unlikely to lead to a stable P/E over the longer term. There's potential for the P/E to fall to even lower levels if the company doesn't improve its profitability.

The Key Takeaway

While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

As we suspected, our examination of Boyd Gaming's analyst forecasts revealed that its outlook for shrinking earnings is contributing to its low P/E. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in earnings isn't great enough to justify a higher P/E ratio. Unless these conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

And what about other risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Boyd Gaming (of which 1 is significant!) you should know about.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on Boyd Gaming, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

