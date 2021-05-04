Earnings Working Against Big Lots, Inc.'s (NYSE:BIG) Share Price

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 4.3x Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) may be sending very bullish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios greater than 21x and even P/E's higher than 42x are not unusual. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly reduced P/E.

Big Lots certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think this strong earnings performance might be less impressive moving forward. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be quite optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

NYSE:BIG Price Based on Past Earnings May 4th 2021

If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report on Big Lots.

Is There Any Growth For Big Lots?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far underperform the market for P/E ratios like Big Lots' to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 166% gain to the company's bottom line. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow EPS by 271% in total over the last three years. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably welcomed those medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the eight analysts covering the company suggest earnings growth is heading into negative territory, declining 65% over the next year. That's not great when the rest of the market is expected to grow by 18%.

With this information, we are not surprised that Big Lots is trading at a P/E lower than the market. Nonetheless, there's no guarantee the P/E has reached a floor yet with earnings going in reverse. Even just maintaining these prices could be difficult to achieve as the weak outlook is weighing down the shares.

The Bottom Line On Big Lots' P/E

We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

We've established that Big Lots maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its forecast for sliding earnings, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in earnings isn't great enough to justify a higher P/E ratio. Unless these conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

It is also worth noting that we have found 4 warning signs for Big Lots (2 are concerning!) that you need to take into consideration.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on Big Lots, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

