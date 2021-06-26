Earnings Working Against Berry Global Group, Inc.'s (NYSE:BERY) Share Price

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 12.6x Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) may be sending bullish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios greater than 20x and even P/E's higher than 39x are not unusual. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the reduced P/E.

With earnings growth that's superior to most other companies of late, Berry Global Group has been doing relatively well. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think this strong earnings performance might be less impressive moving forward. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/E?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as low as Berry Global Group's is when the company's growth is on track to lag the market.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 62% last year. Pleasingly, EPS has also lifted 45% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the last 12 months of growth. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Turning to the outlook, the next year should generate growth of 8.3% as estimated by the analysts watching the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to expand by 17%, which is noticeably more attractive.

In light of this, it's understandable that Berry Global Group's P/E sits below the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are expecting to see limited future growth and are only willing to pay a reduced amount for the stock.

The Key Takeaway

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

As we suspected, our examination of Berry Global Group's analyst forecasts revealed that its inferior earnings outlook is contributing to its low P/E. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/E as they concede future earnings probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. It's hard to see the share price rising strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

There are also other vital risk factors to consider and we've discovered 2 warning signs for Berry Global Group (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

If P/E ratios interest you, you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have grown earnings strongly and trade on P/E's below 20x.

