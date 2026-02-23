Earnings Whispers: Home Depot (HD) Poised for Positive Surprise

The fourth-quarter earnings season is winding down, but we still have several bellwethers due to report this week.

Leading home improvement retailer Home Depot will release its fourth-quarter earnings tomorrow before the market opens, with analysts anticipating a challenging but resilient performance amid ongoing housing market pressures.

According to our latest Zacks Consensus Estimates, the company is projected to post earnings per share of $2.52, reflecting a 19.5% decline year-over-year, while revenue is expected to come in at $38.25 billion, down roughly 3.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Digging Deeper into Home Depot’s Outlook

This outlook aligns with Home Depot's reaffirmed guidance for the latest fiscal year, which includes approximately 3% total sales growth and slightly positive comparable sales for the 52-week period.

Comparable sales remain a focal metric following uneven results last year. Home Depot's emphasis on its Pro segment—contractors and builders—has provided a buffer against DIY softness, with initiatives like its expanded supply chain and digital tools driving loyalty. Recent data shows a narrowing of visit gaps, suggesting a potential turnaround as deferred projects resurface.

For the upcoming year, the company forecasts comparable sales growth of flat to +2%, with a market recovery case envisioning +4% to +5% if housing activity rebounds. Home Depot’s cautious view accounts for persistent headwinds like high housing prices and delayed large projects.

The interest rate outlook plays a pivotal role, with 30-year fixed mortgages hovering in the low-6% range in early 2026, expected to drift toward the mid-5% range by year-end as the Fed maintains its easing policy. This gradual decline could stimulate housing turnover and remodel activity, easing affordability constraints that have deterred big-ticket projects.

What the Zacks Model Reveals

The Zacks Earnings ESP (Expected Surprise Prediction) indicator seeks to find companies that have recently seen positive earnings estimate revision activity. This more recent information has proven to be very useful in finding positive earnings surprises, giving investors a leg up during earnings season. In fact, when combining a Zacks Rank #3 or better and a positive Earnings ESP, stocks produced a positive surprise 70% of the time according to our 10-year backtest.

The Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) for Home Depot HD suggests balanced expectations, bolstered by a positive Earnings ESP (Expected Surprise Prediction) of +5.61%, indicating potential for an upside surprise. An earnings beat may be in the cards when the company reports its Q4 results tomorrow morning. Investors will watch closely for updates on professional customer trends and integration of recent acquisitions.

Additional factors include supply chain dynamics and competitive positioning, with Home Depot's GMS acquisition enhancing Pro offerings. Risks like tariffs on materials may linger, but scale and inventory management should mitigate these. Overall, while we are not anticipating explosive growth, Home Depot's results could affirm sector stability if comps and guidance align with recovery scenarios.

Lowe’s Set to Follow Home Depot’s Lead

Lowe's LOW will report its own fourth-quarter earnings during pre-market trading on Wednesday. Our Zacks Consensus Estimates indicate EPS of $1.95, up 1.04% year-over-year, and revenue of $20.36 billion, reflecting a 9.76% jump from the prior-year quarter. LOW remains a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), signaling caution influenced by a relatively weak trend in consensus EPS estimates as well as overall tempered sentiment.

Investors will undoubtedly be scrutinizing the company’s Pro segment trends, along with acquisition integrations like Foundation Building Materials. Comparable sales are expected to show modest improvement, building on Q3 2025's 0.4% rise despite hurricane headwinds. Lowe's focus on Pro customers—now 30% of sales—has offset DIY weakness, with online sales up 11.4% during the prior quarter and initiatives like MyLowe's boosting conversion.

Positive trends include smart tech and sustainable materials, with permit activity pointing to steady demand. Lowe's "Total Home" strategy aligns with this, emphasizing Pro and e-commerce.

The interest rate outlook is critical for Lowe’s as well. Further rate cuts could reignite housing mobility and remodels, benefiting Lowe's in categories like appliances. Both Home Depot and Lowe’s have been outperforming the broader market indices this year as the lower rate outlook should boost project activity.



Image Source: StockCharts

Bottom Line

Home improvement and residential remodel trends for 2026 point to a modest recovery, with pent-up demand from an aging housing stock and equity-rich homeowners driving gradual increases.

Risks such as macro headwinds persist, but digital conversion and loyalty programs are tailwinds moving forward.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.