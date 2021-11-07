Earnings Week Ahead: PayPal, Middleby, Walt Disney and AstraZeneca in Focus
- Monday (November 8)
- Tuesday (November 9)
- Wednesday (November 10)
- Thursday (November 11)
- Friday (November 12)
Monday (November 8)
IN THE SPOTLIGHT: PAYPAL
The leading global payments company PayPal will post earnings of $1.07 per share in the third quarter, more or less in line with the reading seen in the same period a year ago. San Jose, California-based company would post revenue growth of about 14% to around $6.2 billion.
PayPal estimates revenues of about $6.15 billion to $6.25 billion during the third quarter of 2021, up by 13-14% from the previous quarter. The company anticipates non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.07 during Q3 of 2021.
“PayPal, one of our top OWs (Overweight), is the preferred digital wallet option for non-Amazon merchants, as evidenced by its online acceptance lead vs. other digital wallets and industry-low attrition. PayPal’s efforts to offer a seamless and secure checkout experience ties its TPV growth rate with the secular growth of eCommerce. As consumers increase their habitual use of PayPal, the company should grow its TPV at or above the rate of eCommerce (ex-Amazon),” noted James Faucette, equity analyst at Morgan Stanley.
“Venmo, POS and partnership monetization could offer additional TPV and revenue growth, while operating leverage from its scale support 20%+ earnings growth over the medium term, despite near-term headwinds from eBay and macro impacts.”
|Ticker
|Company
|EPS Forecast
|FIVN
|Five9
|$0.24
|THS
|TreeHouse Foods
|$0.50
|BKI
|Black Iron Inc.
|$0.57
|COTY
|Coty
|$0.02
|AEIS
|Advanced Energy Industries
|$0.82
|AMRS
|Amyris
|-$0.15
|SANM
|Sanmina
|$0.99
|AU
|Anglogold Ashanti
|$0.36
|MRTX
|Mirati Therapeutics
|-$2.88
|CTRE
|CareTrust REIT
|$0.20
|PSEC
|Prospect Capital
|$0.18
|AMC
|AMC Entertainment
|-$0.53
|VAC
|Marriottacations Worldwide
|$1.42
|JKHY
|Jack Henry Associates
|$1.32
|PRI
|Primerica
|$2.98
|NNI
|Nelnet
|$1.68
|OSH
|Oak Street Health
|-$0.42
|ACAD
|Acadia Pharmaceuticals
|-$0.26
|FSK
|FS KKR Capital
|$0.61
|MWA
|Mueller Water Products
|$0.19
|AEL
|American Equity Investment Life
|$0.76
|PRAA
|PRA
|$0.73
|DOOR
|Masonite International
|$1.87
|TRIP
|TripAdvisor
|$0.24
|NHI
|National Health Investors
|$0.98
|TREX
|Trex
|$0.58
|IFF
|International Flavors Fragrances
|$1.37
|ENV
|Envestnet
|$0.58
|TWO
|Two Harbors Investment
|$0.19
|CBT
|Cabot
|$1.03
|PYPL
|PayPal
|$1.07
Tuesday (November 9)
IN THE SPOTLIGHT: MIDDLEBY
Middleby, a global leader in the foodservice equipment industry, is expected to report earnings of $2.03 in the third quarter, which represents year-over-year growth of over 50% from $1.34 per share seen in the same period a year ago.
The U.S. foodservice equipment maker will report revenue of $837.32 million, up 32% from the same period a year ago. It is worth noting that the company has always surpassed consensus earnings estimates in the last four quarters.
“The outlook for MIDD appears positive heading into 3Q21 earnings next week, with ITW Food Equipment seeing ~50% growth in restaurant revenue and JBT Foodtech generating+15% organic growth. Restaurant commentary points to investment activity centred around increasing efficiency/productivity, although we could see new builds pushed out due to labour/supply chain constraints,” noted Saree Boroditsky, an equity analyst at Jefferies.
|Ticker
|Company
|EPS Forecast
|HAIN
|Hain Celestial
|$0.24
|IGT
|International Game Technology
|$0.53
|JHX
|James Hardie Industries
|$0.32
|HAE
|Haemonetics
|$0.61
|IIVI
|Ii Vi
|$0.83
|FSS
|Federal Signal
|$0.46
|TAC
|TransAlta USA
|$0.11
|WRK
|WESTROCK
|$1.17
|STWD
|Starwood Property
|$0.52
|CAH
|Cardinal Health
|$1.33
|PLTR
|Palantir Technologies Inc.
|$0.04
|DHI
|DR Horton
|$3.39
|SGMS
|Scientific Games
|$0.37
|ELY
|Callaway Golf
|$0.03
|OCGN
|Ocugen
|-$0.04
|SEAS
|SeaWorld Entertainment
|$1.66
|SATS
|EchoStar
|$0.33
|ITCI
|Intra Cellular Therapies
|-$0.90
|MIDD
|Middleby
|$2.03
|EC
|Ecopetrol
|$2,315.76
|ADT
|ADT
|$0.08
|SYY
|Sysco
|$0.86
|G
|Genpact
|$0.56
|JAZZ
|Jazz Pharmaceuticals
|$3.31
|RNG
|RingCentral
|$0.33
|TTEC
|TeleTech
|$0.84
|NSTG
|NanoString Technologies
|-$0.55
|LGND
|Ligand Pharmaceuticals
|$1.07
|BAK
|Braskem
|$2.34
|EPAY
|Bottomline Technologies
|$0.25
|PAAS
|Pan American Silver USA
|$0.35
|NUVA
|NuVasive
|$0.54
|CNNE
|Cannae
|$0.09
|COKE
|Coca Cola Bottlingconsolidated
|$7.86
|PAY
|VeriFone Systems
|$0.01
|CCXI
|ChemoCentryx
|-$0.45
|SWX
|Southwest Gas
|$0.13
|DAR
|Darling Ingredients
|$0.82
|ASH
|Ashland
|$1.34
|EDU
|New Oriental Education Tech
|-$0.05
|GOL
|Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes
|-$1.01
Wednesday (November 10)
IN THE SPOTLIGHT: WALT DISNEY
Walt Disney, a family entertainment company, is expected to report its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $0.44 per share, which represents year-over-year growth of over 320% from a loss of -$0.20 per share seen in the same period a year ago.
The family entertainment company would post revenue growth of 28% to $18.8 billion. The company has beaten earnings per share (EPS) estimates all times in the last four quarters, according to ZACKS Research.
As of July, Disney+ and Hotstar had more than 116 million subscribers, while Hulu and ESPN+ combined had more than 57 million subscribers. Barclays analysts cite slowing growth and the fact that Disney+ produces far less new content than Netflix, as reasons for their scepticism. Disney+ claims to have 250 million subscribers by 2024, Fobes reported.
“We see Disney on the shortlist of global streaming majors. Despite significant continued upward earnings revisions, shares have lagged as net adds expectations ran ahead of content deliveries. As the content pipeline builds into ’22 and ’23, core net adds should accelerate, driving shares,” noted Benjamin Swinburne, equity analyst at Morgan Stanley.
“Disney is building content assets that enable it to take advantage of the significant direct-to-consumer streaming opportunity ahead. Disney’s underlying IP remains best-in-class, supporting long term content monetization opportunities. During this period of FCF pressure from Parks closures, ESPN’s FCF generation is key to driving down leverage. Historical cycles suggest a potential return to above prior peak US Parks revenues in FY23.”
|Ticker
|Company
|EPS Forecast
|AY
|Atlantica Yield
|$0.60
|PRGO
|Perrigo
|$0.65
|ADNT
|Adient PLC
|-$0.75
|WWW
|Wolverine World Wide
|$0.61
|ENR
|Energizer
|$0.72
|GIB
|CGI Group USA
|$1.08
|AER
|AerCap
|$2.22
|ELP
|Companhia Paranaense De Energia
|$0.66
|MSGS
|Madison Square Garden Sports
|-$1.30
|PAM
|Pampa Energia
|$0.93
|BRKS
|Brooks Automation USA
|$0.77
|YPF
|YPF
|$0.31
|ENS
|Enersys
|$1.07
|EBR
|Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras
|$0.25
|FICO
|Fair Isaac
|$3.18
|CCMP
|Cabot Microelectronics
|$1.87
|DIS
|Walt Disney
|$0.52
|BRFS
|BRF
|$0.03
|ATO
|Atmos Energy
|$0.34
|KGC
|Kinross Gold USA
|$0.06
Thursday (November 11)
|Ticker
|Company
|EPS Forecast
|CAE
|Cae USA
|$0.16
|GFI
|Gold Fields
|$0.21
|AEG
|Aegon
|-$0.02
|TPR
|Tapestry Inc
|$0.70
|BAM
|Brookfield Asset Management USA
|$0.83
|EPC
|Edgewell Personal Care
|$0.84
|UTZ
|Utz Brands
|$0.16
|FLO
|Flowers Foods
|$0.25
|CELH
|Celsius
|$0.06
|SBH
|Sally Beauty
|$0.52
|MT
|Arcelormittal
|$4.01
|PVG
|Pretium Resources
|$0.16
|SBS
|Companhia De Saneamento Basico
|$0.19
|BLFS
|BioLife Solutions
|-$0.07
Friday (November 12)
IN THE SPOTLIGHT: ASTRAZENECA
The British-Swedish pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca is expected to report earnings per share of GBP 92.54 in the third quarter on revenue of GBP 7.04 billion.
“We expect Q3’21 sales to reflect lower levels of cancer diagnoses and VBP pressures in China, with the gross margin continuing to be impacted by COVID-19 vaccine sales and changes in product mix. With collaboration revenues / OOI phased into 4Q21, consensus Q3’21 earnings appear c.8% too high,” noted Mark D Purcell, equity analyst at Morgan Stanley.
|Ticker
|Company
|EPS Forecast
|MFG
|Mizuho Financial
|$0.08
|SMFG
|Sumitomo Mitsui Financial
|$0.20
|CIG
|Companhia Energetica Minas Gerais
|$0.07
|SPB
|Spectrum Brands
|$0.79
|ROLL
|Rbc Bearings
|$1.05
