Earnings Week Ahead: NXP Semiconductors, Pfizer, Ferrari, Expedia and Moderna in Focus
FXEmpire.com -
- Monday (November 1)
- Tuesday (November 2)
- Wednesday (November 3)
- Thursday (November 4)
- Friday (November 5)
Earnings Calendar For The Week Of November 1
Monday (November 1)
IN THE SPOTLIGHT: NXP SEMICONDUCTORS
The Eindhoven, Netherlands-based semiconductor manufacturer NXP Semiconductors will post earnings of $2.75 per share in the third quarter, which represents year-over-year growth of over 60% from $1.59 per share seen in the same period a year ago.
The leading supplier of high-performance mixed-signal products would post revenue growth of about 26% to around $2.8 billion. It is worth noting that the company has beaten consensus earnings per share estimates in each of the last four quarters.
“NXP Semiconductors (NXP) has attractive exposure to secular growth themes like EVs, increasing penetration of ADAS, connectivity and mobile payments. Furthermore, the company has executed well this cycle and in particular its lean channel inventory positions them well for a snapback as demand improves,” noted Joseph Moore, equity analyst at Morgan Stanley.
“However, we move to the sidelines after a period of strong outperformance in the stock. NXPI’s multiple relative to peers has moved from a material discount to slightly above where it typically trades. Furthermore, we think meaningful EPS revisions are going to be more difficult to come by near term.”
TAKE A LOOK AT OUR EARNINGS CALENDAR FOR THE FULL RELEASES FOR THE NOVEMBER 1
|Ticker
|Company
|EPS Forecast
|CCC
|Computacenter
|£81.30
|MSGS
|Madison Square Garden Sports
|-$1.08
|RYAAY
|Ryanair
|$1.06
|ON
|ON Semiconductor
|$0.74
|TTM
|Tata Motors
|-$0.14
|L
|Loews
|$0.63
|CNA
|CNA Financial
|$0.66
|TKR
|Timken
|$1.17
|AMG
|Affiliated Managers
|$3.91
|SANM
|Sanmina
|$0.99
|CHT
|Chunghwa Telecom
|$0.34
|BEN
|Franklin Resources
|$0.86
|CXP
|Columbia Property
|$0.02
|ANET
|Arista Networks
|$2.73
|O
|Realty Ome
|$0.40
|PCG
|PG&E
|$0.26
|CLX
|Clorox
|$1.03
|FANG
|Diamondback Energy
|$2.78
|HOLX
|Hologic
|$1.00
|SBAC
|SBA Communications
|$0.81
|WMB
|Williams Companies
|$0.28
|NXPI
|NXP Semiconductors
|$2.75
|SPG
|Simon Property Group
|$1.06
|MOS
|Mosaic
|$1.54
|BRKR
|Bruker
|$0.44
|CAR
|Avis Budget
|$6.85
|CACC
|Credit Acceptance
|$11.74
|NBIX
|Neurocrine Biosciences
|$0.61
|CHGG
|Chegg
|$0.19
|VNO
|Vornado Realty
|$0.29
|OHI
|Omega Healthcare Investors
|$0.43
|BRX
|Brixmor Property
|$0.09
|ADC
|Agree Realty
|$0.46
|NSP
|Insperity
|$0.86
|CRUS
|Cirrus Logic
|$1.63
|OGS
|One Gas
|$0.38
|FN
|Fabrinet
|$1.33
|AWR
|American States Water
|$0.75
|KMT
|Kennametal
|$0.38
|VRNS
|Varonis Systems
|$0.02
|LEG
|Leggett & Platt
|$0.77
|RIG
|Transocean
|-$0.16
|OTTR
|Otter Tail
|$1.13
|RMBS
|Rambus
|$0.33
|BCC
|Boise Cascade
|$2.09
|MCK
|McKesson
|$4.66
|PSA
|Public Storage
|$2.14
|TLK
|Telekomunikasi Indns Tbk Prshn Pp Pt
|$0.45
Tuesday (November 2)
IN THE SPOTLIGHT: PFIZER, FERRARI
PFIZER: The world’s largest pharmaceutical giant is expected to report a profit of $1.08 in the third quarter, which represents year-over-year growth of about 50% from $0.72 per share seen in the same period a year ago. The pharmaceutical company, which ranked 64th on the 2020 Fortune 500 list of the largest U.S. corporations by total revenue, will report revenue of $22.7 billion, up nearly 90% from the same period a year ago.
Pfizer’s revenue and earnings have both reached new highs due to strong sales of its Coronavirus vaccine. Orders of coronavirus vaccines have continued to flood-in this year, which has led the company to upgrade its guidance multiple times.
According to the company’s latest quarterly update back in July, it expects revenue of $78.0 billion to $80.0 billion with adjusted earnings per share of $3.95 to $4.05. That would be a significant improvement from the $41.9 billion revenue and $2.22 EPS the company generated in 2020.
“We project solid growth prospects, and the company’s COVID vaccine offers significant accretion potential in 2021 and 2022. But we expect COVID vaccine sales and profits to decline significantly in 2023+,” noted Matthew Harrison, equity analyst at Morgan Stanley.
“Pfizer’s dividend is expected to continue to increases at current level despite Viatris’ dividend payment. Lack of clarity in near to mid-term pipeline potential. Pipeline execution and M&A will be key to investor perception, given late-decade patent expiration exposure.”
FERRARI: The luxury sports car maker is expected to report earnings of $1.19 per share in the third quarter, representing a nearly 30% increase from $0.92 per share seen a year earlier. The company, known for its prancing horse logo, would post revenue growth of over 21% to around $1.3 billion.
TAKE A LOOK AT OUR EARNINGS CALENDAR FOR THE FULL RELEASES FOR THE NOVEMBER 2
|Ticker
|Company
|EPS Forecast
|BP
|BP
|£0.15
|STAN
|Standard Chartered
|£0.22
|NRZ
|New Residential Investment
|$0.35
|MYGN
|Myriad Genetics
|-$0.05
|ARNC
|Arconic Inc
|$0.52
|SRCL
|Stericycle
|$0.60
|IEP
|Icahn Enterprises
|$0.11
|MPLX
|MPLX
|$0.72
|TRI
|Thomson Reuters USA
|$0.38
|MPC
|Marathon Petroleum
|$0.70
|ZBRA
|Zebra Technologies
|$4.06
|EIX
|Edison International
|$1.74
|EL
|Estée Lauder
|$1.70
|ETRN
|Equitrans Midstream Corp
|$0.16
|LEA
|Lear
|$0.61
|LDOS
|Leidos
|$1.62
|FMS
|Fresenius Medical Care
|$0.56
|TECH
|Bio Techne
|$1.72
|LPX
|Louisiana Pacific
|$3.47
|EXPD
|Expeditors International Of Washington
|$1.79
|MKL
|Markel
|$13.64
|SABR
|Sabre
|-$0.55
|BP
|BP
|$0.89
|WAT
|Waters
|$2.36
|XYL
|Xylem
|$0.59
|UAA
|Under Armour Inc
|$0.15
|UA
|Under Armour C share
|$0.15
|WEC
|Wisconsin Energy
|$0.78
|SEE
|Sealed Air
|$0.82
|INCY
|Incyte Corp
|$0.57
|INGR
|Ingredion
|$1.45
|PEG
|Public Service
|$0.92
|RL
|Ralph Lauren
|$2.00
|LGIH
|LGI Homes
|$4.12
|ARCB
|ArcBest Corp
|$2.44
|CTLT
|Catalent
|$0.65
|GNRC
|Generac
|$2.37
|OMCL
|Omnicell
|$0.91
|HEP
|Holly Energy Partners
|$0.46
|IART
|Integra LifeSciences
|$0.72
|KKR
|KKR & Co LP
|$0.93
|PFE
|Pfizer
|$1.08
|MMP
|Magellan Midstream Partners
|$0.97
|IDXX
|Idexx Laboratories
|$1.91
|ETN
|Eaton
|$1.73
|APO
|Apollo Global Management
|$1.09
|AME
|Ametek
|$1.18
|DD
|DuPont
|$1.12
|RHP
|Ryman Hospitality Properties
|-$0.28
|EPD
|Enterprise Products Partners
|$0.51
|WLK
|Westlake Chemical
|$3.96
|IPGP
|IPG Photonics
|$1.28
|COP
|ConocoPhillips
|$1.51
|GPN
|Global Payments
|$2.15
|ROK
|Rockwell Automation
|$2.16
|MLM
|Martin Marietta Materials
|$4.23
|IT
|Gartner
|$1.56
|EXLS
|ExlService
|$1.06
|HSIC
|Henry Schein
|$0.94
|BCH
|Banco De Chile
|$0.44
|VRTX
|Vertex Pharmaceuticals
|$3.08
|WES
|Western Gas Partners
|$0.62
|TMUS
|T-Mobile Us
|$0.49
|RARE
|Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical
|-$1.39
|AMGN
|Amgen
|$4.27
|AWK
|American Water Works
|$1.52
|AKAM
|Akamai
|$1.39
|LSCC
|Lattice Semiconductor
|$0.24
|RACE
|Ferrari
|$1.19
|CMI
|Cummins
|$3.93
|DOX
|Amdocs
|$1.18
|PACB
|Pacific Biosciences Of California
|-$0.22
|EC
|Ecopetrol
|$2,419.00
|NNN
|National Retail Properties
|$0.41
|KAI
|Kadant
|$1.67
|EXEL
|Exelixis
|$0.16
|STE
|Steris
|$1.82
|WU
|Western Union
|$0.58
|RDN
|Radian
|$0.71
|CRK
|Comstock Resources
|$0.35
|LSI
|LIFE STORAGE
|$0.81
|EXAS
|Exact Sciences
|-$0.84
|HALO
|Halozyme Therapeutics
|$0.43
|DEI
|Douglas Emmett
|$0.07
|MANT
|ManTech International
|$0.85
|VRSK
|Verisk Analytics
|$1.37
|ENLC
|EnLink Midstream
|$0.04
|GNW
|Genworth Financial
|$0.28
|AIZ
|Assurant
|$1.37
|MCY
|Mercury General
|$0.80
|FNF
|Fidelity National Financial
|$1.65
|IOSP
|Innospec
|$1.01
|HLF
|Herbalife
|$1.09
|LYFT
|Lyft Inc
|-$0.02
|AMCR
|Amcor PLC
|$0.18
|BFAM
|Bright Horizons Family Solutions
|$0.63
|OKE
|ONEOK
|$0.82
|Z
|Zillow
|$0.15
|PAYC
|Paycom Software
|$0.90
|PEAK
|Healthpeak Properties Inc
|$0.10
|LPSN
|LivePerson
|-$0.15
|EGHT
|8X8
|$0.01
|FMC
|FMC
|$1.32
|ATVI
|Activision Blizzard
|$0.70
|DVN
|Devon Energy
|$0.93
|AMED
|Amedisys
|$1.36
|BKH
|Black Hills
|$0.65
|PKI
|PerkinElmer
|$1.71
|MRCY
|Mercury Systems
|$0.40
|VOYA
|Voya Financial
|$1.61
|XPO
|XPO Logistics
|$0.91
|NMIH
|NMI
|$0.71
|CDK
|Cdk Global
|$0.68
|SRC
|Spirit Realty Capital New
|$0.36
|MTCH
|Match Group
|$0.57
|CZR
|Caesars Entertainment
|$0.16
|TX
|Ternium
|$5.22
|FRSH
|Papa Murphy’s
|-$0.14
|MDLZ
|Mondelez International
|$0.70
|PRU
|Prudential Financial
|$2.76
|UNM
|Unum
|$1.15
|CIB
|Bancolombia
|$0.60
|AFG
|American Financial
|$1.86
Wednesday (November 3)
|Ticker
|Company
|EPS Forecast
|EMR
|Emerson Electric
|$1.18
|EVRG
|Evergy Inc
|$1.74
|SBRA
|Sabra Health Care Reit
|$0.14
|OMI
|Owens Minor
|$0.61
|CDW
|CDW
|$2.06
|CRTO
|Criteo
|$0.35
|ATRC
|AtriCure
|-$0.33
|HZNP
|Horizon Pharma
|$1.54
|CVS
|CVS Health
|$1.79
|CLH
|Clean Harbors
|$1.02
|IONS
|Ionis Pharmaceuticals
|-$0.51
|ETR
|Entergy
|$2.40
|MDU
|MDU Resources
|$0.82
|EXC
|Exelon
|$1.08
|MATX
|Matson
|$5.23
|EQIX
|Equinix
|$1.61
|BCRX
|BioCryst Pharmaceuticals
|-$0.29
|BWA
|Borgwarner
|$0.72
|BR
|Broadridge Financial Solutions
|$0.97
|HBM
|HudBay Minerals Ord Shs
|$0.05
|NVO
|Novo Nordisk A Fs
|$0.78
|HUM
|Humana
|$4.67
|CPRI
|Capri Holdings Ltd
|$0.94
|BIP
|Brookfield Infrastructure
|$0.37
|MAR
|Marriott International
|$0.99
|DISCA
|Discovery Communications
|$0.38
|DISCK
|Discovery Communications Disck
|$0.38
|DISCB
|Discovery Communications Discb
|$0.38
|NYT
|New York Times
|$0.20
|CIM
|Chimera Investment
|$0.37
|AVA
|Avista
|$0.06
|SPR
|Spirit AeroSystems
|-$0.77
|JLL
|Jones Lang LaSalle
|$3.53
|BGCP
|BGC Partners
|$0.15
|AAWW
|Atlas Air Worldwide
|$4.30
|SMG
|Scotts Miracle-Gro
|-$0.87
|HFC
|HollyFrontier
|$0.76
|CRL
|Charles River Laboratories
|$2.58
|BDC
|Belden
|$1.18
|CWH
|Camping World Holdings
|$1.79
|VSH
|Vishay Intertechnology
|$0.65
|NI
|NiSource
|$0.09
|LANC
|Lancaster Colony
|$1.51
|LAMR
|Lamar Advertising
|$1.15
|SUN
|Sunoco
|$1.06
|MAC
|Macerich
|-$0.08
|ODP
|Office Depot
|$1.51
|FUN
|Cedar Fair
|$2.09
|NCLH
|Norwegian Cruise Line
|-$2.04
|QGEN
|Qiagen
|$0.54
|CORT
|Corcept Therapeutics
|$0.22
|ES
|Eversource Energy
|$1.06
|PCRX
|Pacira
|$0.67
|UTHR
|United Therapeutics
|$3.59
|SHOO
|Steven Madden
|$0.77
|FOX
|Twenty First Century Fox
|$1.03
|ITUB
|Itau Unibanco
|$0.12
|AGIO
|Agios Pharmaceuticals
|-$1.57
|CVE
|Cenovus Energy USA
|$0.34
|CLR
|Continental Resources
|$1.21
|REGI
|Renewable Energy
|$1.16
|PXD
|Pioneer Natural Resources
|$3.88
|MFC
|Manulife Financial USA
|$0.64
|STN
|Stantec USA
|$0.55
|TTWO
|Take Two Interactive Software
|$1.35
|APA
|Apache
|$0.91
|FNV
|Franco Nevada
|$0.85
|SID
|Companhia Siderurgica Nacional
|$0.43
|KW
|Kennedy Wilson
|-$0.05
|SWN
|Southwestern Energy
|$0.21
|MGM
|MGM Resorts International
|-$0.06
|FLT
|Fleetcor Technologies
|$3.48
|EPR
|EPR Properties
|$0.28
|SJI
|South Jersey Industries
|-$0.17
|FOXA
|Twenty-First Century Fox
|$1.03
|OAS
|Oasis Petroleum
|$1.75
Thursday (November 4)
IN THE SPOTLIGHT: EXPEDIA, MODERNA
EXPEDIA: The online travel shopping company would post its third-quarter earnings of $1.68 per share, which represents year-over-year growth of over 800% from a loss of -$0.22 per share seen in the same quarter a year ago. The Bellevue, Washington would post revenue growth of about 84% to around $2.8 billion.
“We see a favorable Expedia (EXPE) risk/reward given our expectation for a U-shaped room night decline and recovery as we see online travel room night growth returning to positive growth in ’21,” noted Brian Nowak, equity analyst at Morgan Stanley.
“We are bullish about EXPE’s recent strategic investments to increase its global property supply, invest in VRBO, and improve performance marketing and see these leading to faster long-term room night growth. While these investments are likely the correct long-term strategies for growth, we see higher execution risk, longer payback and more near-term margin pressure.”
MODERNA: The biotech company focused on drug discovery, is expected to report its third-quarter earnings of $9.01 per share, which represents year-over-year growth of over 1,600% from a loss of -$0.53 per share seen in the same period a year ago. The Massachusetts-based biotechnology company’s revenue would post revenue growth of 3,500% to around $6.09 billion.
“We are Equal-weight Moderna. While we believe there is long-term upside for Moderna, we believe the significant valuation increase associated with the success of the COVID-19 vaccine limits the near-term upside,” noted Matthew Harrison, equity analyst at Morgan Stanley.
“The company has taken an industrialized approach to developing mRNA based therapeutics and has rapidly generated a broad pipeline of 21 programs, 11 of which have entered clinical development. We believe Moderna’s mRNA drug development platform is more diversified and scalable compared with competitors, and is validated through broad partnerships with Merck and AstraZeneca. We see vaccines and rare diseases as the key valuation drivers of the company.”
TAKE A LOOK AT OUR EARNINGS CALENDAR FOR THE FULL RELEASES FOR THE NOVEMBER 4
|Ticker
|Company
|EPS Forecast
|IBP
|Installed Building Products
|$1.63
|BLDR
|Builders Firstsource
|$1.63
|TM
|Toyota Motor
|$2.62
|PZZA
|Papa John’s International
|$0.71
|TRGP
|Targa Resources
|$0.47
|ZBH
|ZIMMER BIOMET HDG.
|$1.76
|W
|Wayfair Inc.
|$0.03
|MELI
|MercadoLibre
|$1.25
|PWR
|Quanta Services
|$1.45
|PENN
|Penn National Gaming
|$0.84
|NTLA
|Intellia Therapeutics Inc
|-$0.85
|APTV
|Aptiv PLC
|$0.37
|IX
|Orix
|$2.27
|GPRE
|Green Plains
|-$0.29
|MUR
|Murphy Oil
|$0.14
|BGNE
|BeiGene
|-$4.70
|BBD
|Banco Bradesco
|$0.12
|CVCO
|Cavco Industries
|$2.72
|PDCE
|PDC Energy
|$1.60
|ILMN
|Illumina
|$1.26
|EXPE
|Expedia
|$1.68
|CYRX
|Cryoport Inc
|-$0.15
|QDEL
|Quidel
|$3.52
|IOVA
|Iovance Biotherapeutics
|-$0.53
|MNST
|Monster Beverage
|$0.67
|EOG
|EOG Resources
|$2.02
|NFG
|National Fuel Gas
|$0.69
|PFSI
|Pennymac Financial Services
|$3.43
|OXY
|Occidental Petroleum
|$0.66
|PRTA
|Prothena
|$2.26
|MTZ
|MasTec
|$1.70
|GBT
|BMTC Group
|-$1.11
|TDS
|Telephone Data Systems
|$0.27
|BAP
|Credicorp USA
|$10.73
|USM
|United States Cellular
|$0.48
|NKTR
|Nektar Therapeutics
|-$0.80
|SWKS
|Skyworks Solutions
|$2.55
|AL
|Air Lease
|$0.71
|AIG
|AIG
|$0.91
Friday (November 5)
|Ticker
|Company
|EPS Forecast
|MGA
|Magna International USA
|$0.64
|HE
|Hawaiian Electric Industries
|$0.59
|SRE
|Sempra Energy
|$1.70
|PNW
|Pinnacle West Capital
|$2.81
|TRP
|Transcanada USA
|$0.80
|HMC
|Honda Motor
|$0.56
|VTR
|Ventas
|$0.05
This article was originally posted on FX Empire
More From FXEMPIRE:
- Shiba Inu Coin – Daily Tech Analysis – October 31st, 2021
- Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – October 30th, 2021
- Oil Bulls Celebrate October, Yet Market Dynamics Change
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.