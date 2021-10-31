Earnings Week Ahead: NXP Semiconductors, Pfizer, Ferrari, Expedia and Moderna in Focus

FXEmpire.com -

Earnings Calendar For The Week Of November 1

Monday (November 1)

IN THE SPOTLIGHT: NXP SEMICONDUCTORS

The Eindhoven, Netherlands-based semiconductor manufacturer NXP Semiconductors will post earnings of $2.75 per share in the third quarter, which represents year-over-year growth of over 60% from $1.59 per share seen in the same period a year ago.

The leading supplier of high-performance mixed-signal products would post revenue growth of about 26% to around $2.8 billion. It is worth noting that the company has beaten consensus earnings per share estimates in each of the last four quarters.

“NXP Semiconductors (NXP) has attractive exposure to secular growth themes like EVs, increasing penetration of ADAS, connectivity and mobile payments. Furthermore, the company has executed well this cycle and in particular its lean channel inventory positions them well for a snapback as demand improves,” noted Joseph Moore, equity analyst at Morgan Stanley.

“However, we move to the sidelines after a period of strong outperformance in the stock. NXPI’s multiple relative to peers has moved from a material discount to slightly above where it typically trades. Furthermore, we think meaningful EPS revisions are going to be more difficult to come by near term.”

Ticker Company EPS Forecast CCC Computacenter £81.30 MSGS Madison Square Garden Sports -$1.08 RYAAY Ryanair $1.06 ON ON Semiconductor $0.74 TTM Tata Motors -$0.14 L Loews $0.63 CNA CNA Financial $0.66 TKR Timken $1.17 AMG Affiliated Managers $3.91 SANM Sanmina $0.99 CHT Chunghwa Telecom $0.34 BEN Franklin Resources $0.86 CXP Columbia Property $0.02 ANET Arista Networks $2.73 O Realty Ome $0.40 PCG PG&E $0.26 CLX Clorox $1.03 FANG Diamondback Energy $2.78 HOLX Hologic $1.00 SBAC SBA Communications $0.81 WMB Williams Companies $0.28 NXPI NXP Semiconductors $2.75 SPG Simon Property Group $1.06 MOS Mosaic $1.54 BRKR Bruker $0.44 CAR Avis Budget $6.85 CACC Credit Acceptance $11.74 NBIX Neurocrine Biosciences $0.61 CHGG Chegg $0.19 VNO Vornado Realty $0.29 OHI Omega Healthcare Investors $0.43 BRX Brixmor Property $0.09 ADC Agree Realty $0.46 NSP Insperity $0.86 CRUS Cirrus Logic $1.63 OGS One Gas $0.38 FN Fabrinet $1.33 AWR American States Water $0.75 KMT Kennametal $0.38 VRNS Varonis Systems $0.02 LEG Leggett & Platt $0.77 RIG Transocean -$0.16 OTTR Otter Tail $1.13 RMBS Rambus $0.33 BCC Boise Cascade $2.09 MCK McKesson $4.66 PSA Public Storage $2.14 TLK Telekomunikasi Indns Tbk Prshn Pp Pt $0.45

Tuesday (November 2)

IN THE SPOTLIGHT: PFIZER, FERRARI

PFIZER: The world’s largest pharmaceutical giant is expected to report a profit of $1.08 in the third quarter, which represents year-over-year growth of about 50% from $0.72 per share seen in the same period a year ago. The pharmaceutical company, which ranked 64th on the 2020 Fortune 500 list of the largest U.S. corporations by total revenue, will report revenue of $22.7 billion, up nearly 90% from the same period a year ago.

Pfizer’s revenue and earnings have both reached new highs due to strong sales of its Coronavirus vaccine. Orders of coronavirus vaccines have continued to flood-in this year, which has led the company to upgrade its guidance multiple times.

According to the company’s latest quarterly update back in July, it expects revenue of $78.0 billion to $80.0 billion with adjusted earnings per share of $3.95 to $4.05. That would be a significant improvement from the $41.9 billion revenue and $2.22 EPS the company generated in 2020.

“We project solid growth prospects, and the company’s COVID vaccine offers significant accretion potential in 2021 and 2022. But we expect COVID vaccine sales and profits to decline significantly in 2023+,” noted Matthew Harrison, equity analyst at Morgan Stanley.

“Pfizer’s dividend is expected to continue to increases at current level despite Viatris’ dividend payment. Lack of clarity in near to mid-term pipeline potential. Pipeline execution and M&A will be key to investor perception, given late-decade patent expiration exposure.”

FERRARI: The luxury sports car maker is expected to report earnings of $1.19 per share in the third quarter, representing a nearly 30% increase from $0.92 per share seen a year earlier. The company, known for its prancing horse logo, would post revenue growth of over 21% to around $1.3 billion.

Ticker Company EPS Forecast BP BP £0.15 STAN Standard Chartered £0.22 NRZ New Residential Investment $0.35 MYGN Myriad Genetics -$0.05 ARNC Arconic Inc $0.52 SRCL Stericycle $0.60 IEP Icahn Enterprises $0.11 MPLX MPLX $0.72 TRI Thomson Reuters USA $0.38 MPC Marathon Petroleum $0.70 ZBRA Zebra Technologies $4.06 EIX Edison International $1.74 EL Estée Lauder $1.70 ETRN Equitrans Midstream Corp $0.16 LEA Lear $0.61 LDOS Leidos $1.62 FMS Fresenius Medical Care $0.56 TECH Bio Techne $1.72 LPX Louisiana Pacific $3.47 EXPD Expeditors International Of Washington $1.79 MKL Markel $13.64 SABR Sabre -$0.55 BP BP $0.89 WAT Waters $2.36 XYL Xylem $0.59 UAA Under Armour Inc $0.15 UA Under Armour C share $0.15 WEC Wisconsin Energy $0.78 SEE Sealed Air $0.82 INCY Incyte Corp $0.57 INGR Ingredion $1.45 PEG Public Service $0.92 RL Ralph Lauren $2.00 LGIH LGI Homes $4.12 ARCB ArcBest Corp $2.44 CTLT Catalent $0.65 GNRC Generac $2.37 OMCL Omnicell $0.91 HEP Holly Energy Partners $0.46 IART Integra LifeSciences $0.72 KKR KKR & Co LP $0.93 PFE Pfizer $1.08 MMP Magellan Midstream Partners $0.97 IDXX Idexx Laboratories $1.91 ETN Eaton $1.73 APO Apollo Global Management $1.09 AME Ametek $1.18 DD DuPont $1.12 RHP Ryman Hospitality Properties -$0.28 EPD Enterprise Products Partners $0.51 WLK Westlake Chemical $3.96 IPGP IPG Photonics $1.28 COP ConocoPhillips $1.51 GPN Global Payments $2.15 ROK Rockwell Automation $2.16 MLM Martin Marietta Materials $4.23 IT Gartner $1.56 EXLS ExlService $1.06 HSIC Henry Schein $0.94 BCH Banco De Chile $0.44 VRTX Vertex Pharmaceuticals $3.08 WES Western Gas Partners $0.62 TMUS T-Mobile Us $0.49 RARE Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical -$1.39 AMGN Amgen $4.27 AWK American Water Works $1.52 AKAM Akamai $1.39 LSCC Lattice Semiconductor $0.24 RACE Ferrari $1.19 CMI Cummins $3.93 DOX Amdocs $1.18 PACB Pacific Biosciences Of California -$0.22 EC Ecopetrol $2,419.00 NNN National Retail Properties $0.41 KAI Kadant $1.67 EXEL Exelixis $0.16 STE Steris $1.82 WU Western Union $0.58 RDN Radian $0.71 CRK Comstock Resources $0.35 LSI LIFE STORAGE $0.81 EXAS Exact Sciences -$0.84 HALO Halozyme Therapeutics $0.43 DEI Douglas Emmett $0.07 MANT ManTech International $0.85 VRSK Verisk Analytics $1.37 ENLC EnLink Midstream $0.04 GNW Genworth Financial $0.28 AIZ Assurant $1.37 MCY Mercury General $0.80 FNF Fidelity National Financial $1.65 IOSP Innospec $1.01 HLF Herbalife $1.09 LYFT Lyft Inc -$0.02 AMCR Amcor PLC $0.18 BFAM Bright Horizons Family Solutions $0.63 OKE ONEOK $0.82 Z Zillow $0.15 PAYC Paycom Software $0.90 PEAK Healthpeak Properties Inc $0.10 LPSN LivePerson -$0.15 EGHT 8X8 $0.01 FMC FMC $1.32 ATVI Activision Blizzard $0.70 DVN Devon Energy $0.93 AMED Amedisys $1.36 BKH Black Hills $0.65 PKI PerkinElmer $1.71 MRCY Mercury Systems $0.40 VOYA Voya Financial $1.61 XPO XPO Logistics $0.91 NMIH NMI $0.71 CDK Cdk Global $0.68 SRC Spirit Realty Capital New $0.36 MTCH Match Group $0.57 CZR Caesars Entertainment $0.16 TX Ternium $5.22 FRSH Papa Murphy’s -$0.14 MDLZ Mondelez International $0.70 PRU Prudential Financial $2.76 UNM Unum $1.15 CIB Bancolombia $0.60 AFG American Financial $1.86

Wednesday (November 3)

Ticker Company EPS Forecast EMR Emerson Electric $1.18 EVRG Evergy Inc $1.74 SBRA Sabra Health Care Reit $0.14 OMI Owens Minor $0.61 CDW CDW $2.06 CRTO Criteo $0.35 ATRC AtriCure -$0.33 HZNP Horizon Pharma $1.54 CVS CVS Health $1.79 CLH Clean Harbors $1.02 IONS Ionis Pharmaceuticals -$0.51 ETR Entergy $2.40 MDU MDU Resources $0.82 EXC Exelon $1.08 MATX Matson $5.23 EQIX Equinix $1.61 BCRX BioCryst Pharmaceuticals -$0.29 BWA Borgwarner $0.72 BR Broadridge Financial Solutions $0.97 HBM HudBay Minerals Ord Shs $0.05 NVO Novo Nordisk A Fs $0.78 HUM Humana $4.67 CPRI Capri Holdings Ltd $0.94 BIP Brookfield Infrastructure $0.37 MAR Marriott International $0.99 DISCA Discovery Communications $0.38 DISCK Discovery Communications Disck $0.38 DISCB Discovery Communications Discb $0.38 NYT New York Times $0.20 CIM Chimera Investment $0.37 AVA Avista $0.06 SPR Spirit AeroSystems -$0.77 JLL Jones Lang LaSalle $3.53 BGCP BGC Partners $0.15 AAWW Atlas Air Worldwide $4.30 SMG Scotts Miracle-Gro -$0.87 HFC HollyFrontier $0.76 CRL Charles River Laboratories $2.58 BDC Belden $1.18 CWH Camping World Holdings $1.79 VSH Vishay Intertechnology $0.65 NI NiSource $0.09 LANC Lancaster Colony $1.51 LAMR Lamar Advertising $1.15 SUN Sunoco $1.06 MAC Macerich -$0.08 ODP Office Depot $1.51 FUN Cedar Fair $2.09 NCLH Norwegian Cruise Line -$2.04 QGEN Qiagen $0.54 CORT Corcept Therapeutics $0.22 ES Eversource Energy $1.06 PCRX Pacira $0.67 UTHR United Therapeutics $3.59 SHOO Steven Madden $0.77 FOX Twenty First Century Fox $1.03 ITUB Itau Unibanco $0.12 AGIO Agios Pharmaceuticals -$1.57 CVE Cenovus Energy USA $0.34 CLR Continental Resources $1.21 REGI Renewable Energy $1.16 PXD Pioneer Natural Resources $3.88 MFC Manulife Financial USA $0.64 STN Stantec USA $0.55 TTWO Take Two Interactive Software $1.35 APA Apache $0.91 FNV Franco Nevada $0.85 SID Companhia Siderurgica Nacional $0.43 KW Kennedy Wilson -$0.05 SWN Southwestern Energy $0.21 MGM MGM Resorts International -$0.06 FLT Fleetcor Technologies $3.48 EPR EPR Properties $0.28 SJI South Jersey Industries -$0.17 FOXA Twenty-First Century Fox $1.03 OAS Oasis Petroleum $1.75

Thursday (November 4)

IN THE SPOTLIGHT: EXPEDIA, MODERNA

EXPEDIA: The online travel shopping company would post its third-quarter earnings of $1.68 per share, which represents year-over-year growth of over 800% from a loss of -$0.22 per share seen in the same quarter a year ago. The Bellevue, Washington would post revenue growth of about 84% to around $2.8 billion.

“We see a favorable Expedia (EXPE) risk/reward given our expectation for a U-shaped room night decline and recovery as we see online travel room night growth returning to positive growth in ’21,” noted Brian Nowak, equity analyst at Morgan Stanley.

“We are bullish about EXPE’s recent strategic investments to increase its global property supply, invest in VRBO, and improve performance marketing and see these leading to faster long-term room night growth. While these investments are likely the correct long-term strategies for growth, we see higher execution risk, longer payback and more near-term margin pressure.”

MODERNA: The biotech company focused on drug discovery, is expected to report its third-quarter earnings of $9.01 per share, which represents year-over-year growth of over 1,600% from a loss of -$0.53 per share seen in the same period a year ago. The Massachusetts-based biotechnology company’s revenue would post revenue growth of 3,500% to around $6.09 billion.

“We are Equal-weight Moderna. While we believe there is long-term upside for Moderna, we believe the significant valuation increase associated with the success of the COVID-19 vaccine limits the near-term upside,” noted Matthew Harrison, equity analyst at Morgan Stanley.

“The company has taken an industrialized approach to developing mRNA based therapeutics and has rapidly generated a broad pipeline of 21 programs, 11 of which have entered clinical development. We believe Moderna’s mRNA drug development platform is more diversified and scalable compared with competitors, and is validated through broad partnerships with Merck and AstraZeneca. We see vaccines and rare diseases as the key valuation drivers of the company.”

Ticker Company EPS Forecast IBP Installed Building Products $1.63 BLDR Builders Firstsource $1.63 TM Toyota Motor $2.62 PZZA Papa John’s International $0.71 TRGP Targa Resources $0.47 ZBH ZIMMER BIOMET HDG. $1.76 W Wayfair Inc. $0.03 MELI MercadoLibre $1.25 PWR Quanta Services $1.45 PENN Penn National Gaming $0.84 NTLA Intellia Therapeutics Inc -$0.85 APTV Aptiv PLC $0.37 IX Orix $2.27 GPRE Green Plains -$0.29 MUR Murphy Oil $0.14 BGNE BeiGene -$4.70 BBD Banco Bradesco $0.12 CVCO Cavco Industries $2.72 PDCE PDC Energy $1.60 ILMN Illumina $1.26 EXPE Expedia $1.68 CYRX Cryoport Inc -$0.15 QDEL Quidel $3.52 IOVA Iovance Biotherapeutics -$0.53 MNST Monster Beverage $0.67 EOG EOG Resources $2.02 NFG National Fuel Gas $0.69 PFSI Pennymac Financial Services $3.43 OXY Occidental Petroleum $0.66 PRTA Prothena $2.26 MTZ MasTec $1.70 GBT BMTC Group -$1.11 TDS Telephone Data Systems $0.27 BAP Credicorp USA $10.73 USM United States Cellular $0.48 NKTR Nektar Therapeutics -$0.80 SWKS Skyworks Solutions $2.55 AL Air Lease $0.71 AIG AIG $0.91

Friday (November 5)

Ticker Company EPS Forecast MGA Magna International USA $0.64 HE Hawaiian Electric Industries $0.59 SRE Sempra Energy $1.70 PNW Pinnacle West Capital $2.81 TRP Transcanada USA $0.80 HMC Honda Motor $0.56 VTR Ventas $0.05

