Earnings Week Ahead: Lennar, Autozone, FedEx, Nike and Costco Wholesale in Focus

Earnings Calendar For The Week Of September 20

Monday (September 20)

IN THE SPOTLIGHT: LENNAR

Lennar Corp, a home construction and real estate company, is expected to report earnings per share of $3.27 in the fiscal third quarter, which represents year-over-year growth of over 54% from $2.12 per share seen in the same period a year ago.

The Miami, Florida-based company would post year-over-year revenue growth of nearly 24% to around $7.3 billion. For four quarters in a row, the company has exceeded expectations on earnings per share.

“Shares of Lennar have outperformed the industry so far this year. The company is benefiting from effective cost control and focus on making its homebuilding platform more efficient, which in turn resulted in higher operating leverage. Higher demand for new homes backed by declining mortgage rates and low inventory levels bodes well. Focus on the lighter land strategy to boost free cash flow will bolster the balance sheet and thereby drive returns,” noted Analysts at ZACKS Research.

“Moreover, it has provided strong fiscal Q3 homebuilding gross margin guidance, suggesting 420 basis points (bps) increase at mid-point. Also, it has lifted average selling price and margin expectation for fiscal 2021, indicating 6% and 400bps year-over-year growth. However, higher land, labor and material costs are concerning. This may exert pressure on the company’s upcoming quarters as well.”

Ticker Company EPS Forecast LEN Lennar $3.27 HRB H&R Block -$0.34

Tuesday (September 21)

IN THE SPOTLIGHT: AUTOZONE, FEDEX

AUTOZONE: The Memphis, Tennessee-based auto parts retailer is expected to report its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $29.71 per share, which represents a year-over-year decline of about 4% from $30.93 per share seen in the same period a year ago.

“Autozone (AZO) is our top pick in DIY Auto. We see it as a high-quality retailer with the ability to compound earnings/FCF growth over time. While not immune to a tougher macro backdrop (fewer miles driven), we believe AZO is best positioned through any recession given its leading exposure to the more defensive DIY segment (~80% of sales). In addition, its DIFM growth was accelerating pre-COVID and we think it can gain more share in that segment going forward. In our view, ongoing share gains coupled with solid expense management should allow AZO to overcome headwinds from less driving in the near- to medium-term. These advantages seem priced in currently.”

FEDEX: The Memphis, Tennessee-based multinational delivery services company is expected to report its fiscal first-quarter earnings of $5.00 per share, which represents year-over-year growth of about 3% from $4.87 per share seen in the same period a year ago.

The delivery firm would post revenue growth of about 13% to $21.8 billion. In the last four quarters, on average, FedEx has beaten earnings estimates over 28%.

“August quarter remained strong, although we are seeing some delays in shipments, which we expect management to address,” noted Helane Becker, equity analyst at Cowen.

“We are approaching the peak shipping season and expect to see ~50K new hires to handle what is likely to be record demand. Looking ahead, FedEx (FDX) should finally finish the TNT integration; European operations should show that.”

Ticker Company EPS Forecast AZO AutoZone $29.71 FDX FedEx $4.94 ADBE Adobe Systems $3.01 KGF Kingfisher £12.20 CBRL Cracker Barrel Old Country Store $2.33 NEOG Neogen $0.16

Wednesday (September 22)

Ticker Company EPS Forecast KBH Kb Home $1.61 FUL HB Fuller $0.79 BBBY Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. $0.52 UNFI United Natural Foods $0.80 GIS General Mills $0.89

Thursday (September 23)

IN THE SPOTLIGHT: NIKE, COSTCO WHOLESALE

NIKE: The world’s largest athletic footwear and apparel seller is expected to report its fiscal first-quarter earnings of $1.12 per share, which represents year-over-year growth of about 18%, up from $0.95 per share seen in the same period a year ago.

The Beaverton, Oregon-based footwear retailer would post year-over-year revenue growth of over 18% to $12.6 billion.

“Investors are focused on the Vietnam factory closures impact on FY revenue guidance. Our analysis & mgmt guidance conservatism suggests minimal risk. But high valuation requires beat & raise quarters – stock price pullback possible & we’re buyers on any weakness. Reiterate Overweight; raise price target to $221,” noted Kimberly Greenberger, equity analyst at Morgan Stanley.

“Nike (NKE) trades at the high end of its historical valuation range, & investors expect quarterly beats & guidance raises. Unchanged or lowered FY guidance on temporary, Vietnam-driven headwinds could result in a stock pullback. We would be buyers on any potential weakness.”

COSTCO WHOLESALE: The world’s fifth-largest retailer is expected to report its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $3.56 per share, which represents year-over-year growth of over 1.4% from $3.51 per share seen in the same period a year ago. The Fridley, Minnesota-based medical company would post revenue growth of about 18% to around $63 billion.

Ticker Company EPS Forecast ACN Accenture $2.18 DRI Darden Restaurants $1.64 NKE Nike $1.12 COST Costco Wholesale $3.56 MTN Vail Resorts -$3.46 PRGS Progress Software $0.82

Friday (September 24)

Ticker Company EPS Forecast CCL Carnival -$1.43 CUK Carnival -$1.45 CCL Carnival -£1.45

