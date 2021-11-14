Earnings Week Ahead: Advance Auto Parts, Home Depot, Nvidia and Ross Stores in Focus

FXEmpire.com -

Earnings Calendar For The Week Of November 15

Monday (November 15)

IN THE SPOTLIGHT: ADVANCE AUTO PARTS

The leading automotive aftermarket parts retailer Advance Auto Parts is expected to report its third-quarter earnings of $2.87 per share, which represents year-over-year growth of over 2% from $2.81 per share seen in the same period a year ago.

The Raleigh, North Carolina-based company would post revenue growth of nearly 2% to $2.6 billion up from $2.54 billion registered a year earlier. The company has beaten earnings per share (EPS) estimates three times in the last four quarters.

“Advance Auto Parts (AAP) operates in a defensive (recession-resistant) category and has one of the largest long-term EBIT margin expansion opportunities in our coverage (we estimate 300-400 bps over time). COVID-19 slowed parts of AAP’s transformation but gross and EBIT margin upside from internal initiatives is still expected beginning in 2021,” noted Simeon Gutman, equity analyst at Morgan Stanley.

“Significant and improving FCF generation plus share repurchases likely to enhance EPS growth. We think the combination of a defensive category, AAP’s progress generating stable top-line growth, and significant margin upside all make for an upside case. Slowing topline momentum and associated risk to margin trajectory balance the risk/reward skew.”

Ticker Company EPS Forecast AAP Advance Auto Parts $2.87 JJSF J&J Snack Foods $1.28 CMP Compass Minerals International $0.62

Tuesday (November 16)

IN THE SPOTLIGHT: HOME DEPOT

The largest home improvement retailer in the United States, Home Depot, is expected to report its third-quarter earnings of $3.39 per share, which represents year-over-year growth of about 7% from $3.18 per share seen in the same period a year ago.

The home improvement retailer would post revenue growth of over 4% to $34.942 billion from $33.54 billion a year earlier. In the last two years, the company has beaten earnings per share (EPS) estimates in most of the quarters with a surprise of over 5%.

Home Depot shares have gained nearly 40% so far this year. The stock closed 1.36% higher at $372.63 on Friday. Home Depot’s better-than-expected results, which will be announced on Nov 16, could help the stock hit new all-time highs.

“Shares of Home Depot have risen and outpaced the industry year to date. The company boasts a robust surprise trend with the fifth straight quarter of earnings and sales beat in second-quarter fiscal 2021. Results gained from continued demand for home improvement projects, the robust housing market and ongoing investments. The company is effectively adapting to the demand for renovations and construction activities, driven by prudent investments,” noted analysts at ZACKS Research.

“It is gaining from growth in Pro and DIY customer categories as well as digital momentum. However, in the second quarter, the company witnessed year-over-year moderation in its comparable-store sales growth. This was due to the lapping of the high demand environment for home-improvement projects seen last year. Soft gross margin, stemming from increased penetration of lumber, has also been a drag.”

Ticker Company EPS Forecast ICP Intermediate Capital £32.70 HSV Homeserve £6.60 ARMK Aramark $0.19 HD Home Depot $3.35 DLB Dolby Laboratories $0.35 LAND Land Securities £18.78 IMB Imperial Brands PLC £138.10

Wednesday (November 17)

IN THE SPOTLIGHT: NVIDIA

The Santa Clara, California- based multinational technology company, Nvidia, is expected to report its third-quarter earnings of $1.11 per share, which represents a year-over-year decline of over 60% from $2.91 per share seen in the same period a year ago.

The company, which designs graphics processing units for the gaming and professional markets, as well as system on a chip unit for the mobile computing and automotive market would post year-over-year revenue growth of over 40% to $6.8 billion.

According to Oppenheimer analyst Rick Schafer, Nvidia will report above-consensus October quarter results, lifting its price target to $350 from $235 and rating the company “outperform”.

“Supply constraints continue to weigh on the group, though we see Nvidia (NVDA), a top semi-supplier, as better positioned to secure capacity. The company’s leading soup-to-nuts software/hardware platform solidifies its AI accelerator dominance,” Oppenheimer analyst Rick Schafer wrote in his report, reported by Reuters.

Ticker Company EPS Forecast BLND British Land Company £8.75 SGE The Sage Group £11.11 LOW Lowe’s Companies $2.33 CPRT Copart $0.99 NVDA Nvidia $1.11 CPA Copa -$0.19 KLIC Kulicke And Soffa Industries $2.07 TTEK Tetra Tech $1.00 HI Hillenbrand $0.91 SSE SSE £11.80

Thursday (November 18)

IN THE SPOTLIGHT: ROSS STORES

The second-largest off-price retailer in the U.S., Ross Stores, is expected to report its third-quarter earnings of $0.79 per share, which represents a year-over-year decline of over 24% from $1.02 per share seen in the same period a year ago.

The U.S. home fashion chain would post year-over-year revenue growth of nearly 16% to $4.4 billion. The company has beaten earnings per share (EPS) estimates three times in the last four quarters.

“Market share capture from competitor bankruptcies & store closures, favourable customer fundamentals, and high exposure to Hispanics, the fastest-growing US population segment, support 6-8% long-term revenue growth and 10%+ annual EPS. Upward EPS revisions appear an ongoing positive share price catalyst. Profit flow-through is magnified when comps exceed the 1-2% plan in a typical year,” noted Kimberly Greenberger, equity analyst at Morgan Stanley.

“The ‘everyday value’ proposition fosters comp outperformance, while recessions accelerate customer acquisition. Low average selling prices ($8-10/unit) and narrow gross margin render selling online unprofitable at this price point.”

Ticker Company EPS Forecast NG National Grid £15.70 HLMA Halma £21.19 RMG Royal Mail -£6.30 NJR New Jersey Resources $0.08 KSS Kohl’s $0.69 HP Helmerich & Payne -$0.50 MMS Maximus $0.87 BJ BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc $0.79 M Macy’s $0.29 BERY Berry Plastics $1.53 NUAN Nuance Communications $0.20 BRC Brady $0.76 ROST Ross Stores $0.79 INTU Intuit $0.97 FTCH Farfetch -$0.24 ESE ESCO Technologies $0.78

Friday (November 19)

Ticker Company EPS Forecast BKE Buckle $0.80 FL Foot Locker $1.34

