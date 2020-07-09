EARNINGS-Walgreens swings to loss on $2 bln impairment charges in Boots UK

July 9 (Reuters) - Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc WBA.O on Thursday reported a loss for the third quarter compared with a profit a year earlier, hurt by non-cash impairment charges of $2 billion as COVID-19 dirupted business at its Boots UK division.

Net loss attributable to Walgreens was $1.71 billion, or $1.95 per share, in the quarter ended May 31, versus a profit of $1.03 billion, or $1.13 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose marginally to $34.63 billion.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla and Trisha Roy in Bengaluru)

