EARNINGS-Walgreens swings to loss on $2 bln impairment charges in Boots UK
July 9 (Reuters) - Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc WBA.O on Thursday reported a loss for the third quarter compared with a profit a year earlier, hurt by non-cash impairment charges of $2 billion as COVID-19 dirupted business at its Boots UK division.
Net loss attributable to Walgreens was $1.71 billion, or $1.95 per share, in the quarter ended May 31, versus a profit of $1.03 billion, or $1.13 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose marginally to $34.63 billion.
(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla and Trisha Roy in Bengaluru)
