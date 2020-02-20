EARNINGS-ViacomCBS' revenue falls 3% in first quarterly report since merger

Feb 20 (Reuters) - ViacomCBS Inc VIAC.O posted a 3% drop in revenue on Thursday as the company reported its first quarterly results since the merger of the media firms late last year.

Viacom and CBS completed their merger in December, their third attempt since 2016, aiming to beef up their presence in the media industry and fight off deep-pocketed players such as Netflix Inc NFLX.O and Walt Disney Co DIS.N.

Revenue fell to $6.87 billion from $7.09 billion a year ago in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31.

