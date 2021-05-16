Earnings Update: Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Just Reported And Analysts Are Trimming Their Forecasts

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) missed earnings with its latest first-quarter results, disappointing overly-optimistic forecasters. It was not a great statutory result, with revenues coming in 100% lower than the analysts predicted. Unsurprisingly, earnings also fell seriously short of forecasts, turning into a per-share loss of US$0.86. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NasdaqGM:WVE Earnings and Revenue Growth May 16th 2021

After the latest results, the six analysts covering Wave Life Sciences are now predicting revenues of US$25.6m in 2021. If met, this would reflect a sizeable 61% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are expected to be contained, narrowing 14% from last year to US$2.89. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$59.4m and losses of US$2.04 per share in 2021. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, withthe analysts making a serious cut to their revenue outlook while also expecting losses per share to increase.

The average price target fell 47% to US$9.00, implicitly signalling that lower earnings per share are a leading indicator for Wave Life Sciences' valuation. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Wave Life Sciences at US$17.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$6.00. As you can see the range of estimates is wide, with the lowest valuation coming in at less than half the most bullish estimate, suggesting there are some strongly diverging views on how analysts think this business will perform. With this in mind, we wouldn't rely too heavily the consensus price target, as it is just an average and analysts clearly have some deeply divergent views on the business.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. The analysts are definitely expecting Wave Life Sciences' growth to accelerate, with the forecast 89% annualised growth to the end of 2021 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 43% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 4.0% annually. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Wave Life Sciences is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note is the forecast of increased losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at Wave Life Sciences. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, but the latest forecasts still imply the business will grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target fell measurably, with the analysts seemingly not reassured by the latest results, leading to a lower estimate of Wave Life Sciences' future valuation.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Wave Life Sciences going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here..

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 4 warning signs for Wave Life Sciences you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit unpleasant.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.