Earnings Update: TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Just Reported And Analysts Are Trimming Their Forecasts

There's been a major selloff in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) shares in the week since it released its quarterly report, with the stock down 21% to US$22.75. The results look positive overall; while revenues of US$7.1m were in line with analyst predictions, statutory losses were 4.1% smaller than expected, with TransMedics Group losing US$0.29 per share. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NasdaqGM:TMDX Earnings and Revenue Growth May 7th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from TransMedics Group's five analysts is for revenues of US$38.4m in 2021, which would reflect a substantial 53% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share losses are predicted to creep up to US$1.13. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$40.8m and losses of US$1.17 per share in 2021. It looks like there's been a modest increase in sentiment in the recent updates, with the analysts becoming a bit more optimistic in their predictions for losses per share, even though the revenue numbers fell somewhat.

The consensus price target fell 6.6% to US$48.20, with the dip in revenue estimates clearly souring sentiment, despite the forecast reduction in losses. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic TransMedics Group analyst has a price target of US$79.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$29.00. With such a wide range in price targets, analysts are almost certainly betting on widely divergent outcomes in the underlying business. With this in mind, we wouldn't rely too heavily the consensus price target, as it is just an average and analysts clearly have some deeply divergent views on the business.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that TransMedics Group's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 76% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2021 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 34% p.a. over the past three years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 8.1% annually. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that TransMedics Group is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that the analysts made no changes to their forecasts for a loss next year. They also downgraded their revenue estimates, although industry data suggests that TransMedics Group's revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. Still, earnings are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. The consensus price target fell measurably, with the analysts seemingly not reassured by the latest results, leading to a lower estimate of TransMedics Group's future valuation.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have forecasts for TransMedics Group going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 3 warning signs for TransMedics Group you should be aware of.

