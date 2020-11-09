Earnings Update: Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Just Reported And Analysts Are Trimming Their Forecasts

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) shareholders are probably feeling a little disappointed, since its shares fell 9.7% to US$16.79 in the week after its latest third-quarter results. The statutory results were not great - while revenues of US$18m were in line with expectations,Theravance Biopharma lost US$1.16 a share in the process. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Theravance Biopharma after the latest results. NasdaqGM:TBPH Earnings and Revenue Growth November 9th 2020

After the latest results, the eight analysts covering Theravance Biopharma are now predicting revenues of US$128.5m in 2021. If met, this would reflect a huge 56% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 25% to US$3.54. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$137.0m and losses of US$3.39 per share in 2021. Overall it looks as though the analysts are negative in this update. Although sales forecasts held steady, the consensus also made a to its losses per share forecasts.

The average price target was broadly unchanged at US$31.78, perhaps implicitly signalling that the weaker earnings outlook is not expected to have a long-term impact on the valuation. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic Theravance Biopharma analyst has a price target of US$42.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$20.00. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. The analysts are definitely expecting Theravance Biopharma's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 56% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 19% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 6.7% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Theravance Biopharma is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts increased their loss per share estimates for next year. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, but the latest forecasts still imply the business will grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$31.78, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Theravance Biopharma going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Theravance Biopharma that you should be aware of.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.