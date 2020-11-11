Earnings Update: TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Just Reported Its Third-Quarter Results And Analysts Are Updating Their Forecasts

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) just released its latest quarterly results and things are looking bullish. Results clearly exceeded expectations, with a substantial revenue beat leading to smaller losses in what looks like a definite win for investors. Revenues were US$19m and the statutory loss per share was US$0.12, smaller than the analysts had forecast. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NasdaqGS:TXMD Earnings and Revenue Growth November 11th 2020

Following the latest results, TherapeuticsMD's eight analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$154.1m in 2021. This would be a major 165% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 58% to US$0.30. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$154.9m and losses of US$0.28 per share in 2021. Overall it looks as though the analysts were a bit mixed on the latest consensus updates. Although sales forecasts held steady, the consensus also made a to its losses per share forecasts.

As a result, there was no major change to the consensus price target of US$7.46, with the analysts implicitly confirming that the business looks to be performing in line with expectations, despite higher forecast losses. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values TherapeuticsMD at US$13.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$4.00. With such a wide range in price targets, analysts are almost certainly betting on widely divergent outcomes in the underlying business. With this in mind, we wouldn't rely too heavily the consensus price target, as it is just an average and analysts clearly have some deeply divergent views on the business.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the TherapeuticsMD's past performance and to peers in the same industry. The analysts are definitely expecting TherapeuticsMD's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 165% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 27% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 6.6% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect TherapeuticsMD to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts increased their loss per share estimates for next year. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on TherapeuticsMD. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for TherapeuticsMD going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You still need to take note of risks, for example - TherapeuticsMD has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.